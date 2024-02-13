Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

Eriksson will take charge of the Reds in their charity match against Ajax

Liverpool have confirmed that Sven-Goran Eriksson will take charge of the Reds in March.

Eriksson will be in the dugout at Anfield for the legends match against Ajax – a yearly tradition held by the LFC Foundation.

Played on March 23, several other names such as Ian Rush, John Aldridge and more will be present.

Goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek and fellow shot-stopper Sander Westerveld have been confirmed.

Defenders Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio and Gregory Vignal are also confirmed and Djibril Cisse will be among the attacking options, alongside former Reds and Ajax forward Ryan Babel, who will feature for both sides in the game.

Eriksson to fulfil lifelong dream

The former England boss announced last month that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and, “at best”,has been told he only has one year to live.

As a huge Liverpool fan, Eriksson has always dreamed of managing his boyhood club and was also invited by Jurgen Klopp to sit in the dugout, like he had always dreamed of doing.

“I heard for the first time about his admiration or love for Liverpool and that he was a fan for his whole life,” Klopp said.

“He’s very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants – that’s no problem. To have him here and show him everything and how this wonderful club developed over the years, I think that’s definitely something we will tell him.

“He can come over and have a few wonderful hours here I’m sure.”

Fans also campaigned for the 75-year-old to be given the chance to fulfil his lifelong dream.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to supporting the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners.

Related links: