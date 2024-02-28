Star begs fans not to visit cast as major BBC soap is axed after 20 years

‘Please please please do not visit’

Fans have been urged not to visit the set of Doctors as filming begins on the last ever scenes of the soap.

Last October, the BBC announced the long-running daytime show was being axed as part of cost-cutting measures.

First broadcast in March 2000, the soap has been filmed in the Selly Oak area of Birmingham since 2004.

The production base is in the centre of the BBC’s Drama Village, on the University of Birmingham’s campus, so is therefore accessible to the public.

But unlike soaps such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale, there are no organised tours of the set for fans to visit.

In a message shared on X by a fan account, one of the show’s directors pleaded to fans not to visit cast and crew during filming of the final scenes this week.

Niall Fraser, who has worked on Doctors since 2007, seemed to confirm that Friday will be the last day. He wrote: “I totally get that some of our loyal and lovely fans want to visit the set this coming week.

“We all appreciate that without the fans we wouldn’t even have made it to 23 years.

“Please please please do not visit on Friday. This will be a very emotional and difficult day for cast and crew.

“Also, please do not visit Tuesday AM, as due to the nature of what we will be filming we need a visitor free site.”

Fraser added that visits on Wednesday and Thursday are “not such a problem, but to exteriors only.” He explained there would be “no access to interiors of sets, and security will be enforcing this.”

Earlier this week, cast member Kia Pegg, who stars as receptionist Scarlett Kiernan in the soap, shared a picture of the Mill Health Centre where Doctors is set.

She captioned the post: “I’ll miss this.”

The final episode of Doctors is due to air in December this year.

