10th Jul 2024

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Stephen Porzio

The show has also been handed a release date as fans have been complaining about the wait for season two.

The second season of Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller series Severance has gotten its first teaser trailer and a release date.

This is as fans have taken to social media to complain about how long they have been waiting for the new batch of episodes.

The first season premiered all the way back in February 2022 and, before concluding its debut run (with some massive cliffhangers!), the show was renewed for a second season.

In October that same year, Apple TV+ confirmed that filming on the sophomore batch of episodes had begun.

However, in April 2023, Puck’s Matthew Belloni reported that the series had been “delayed significantly” on account of alleged soaring episode budgets, scrapped scripts and a clash between co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman.

A source close to the show then disputed this report, while Ben Stiller – who executive produces Severance and directed its first season alongside Irish filmmaker Aoife McArdle – tweeted about the claims:

“No one’s going to the break room. We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible.”

The next month, Severance season two shut down production amid last year’s Hollywood writers’ strike and now finally, over two years since the series first premiered, Apple TV+ has confirmed in a new teaser that the show will be back on 17 January 2025.

You can watch the clip below, which also gives fans a first look at a new character played by Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie.

The sci-fi thriller focuses on Mark (played by Adam Scott), an employee at a biotechnology corporation named Lumon Industries.

Some of Lumon’s employees, including Mark, have undergone a procedure called ‘severance’, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

“This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself,” the plot synopsis from Apple reads.

Co-starring Britt Lower, Christopher Walken, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry, the first season of Severance earned rave reviews – scoring a near perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In particular, critics praised the show’s ensemble cast, dark comedy, unsettling tone, satirical exploration of modern work culture and twisty plot.

Alongside Christie, the new cast additions for Severance season two include Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Bob Balaban (Moonrise Kingdom), John Noble (Fringe), Merritt Wever (Marriage Story) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped).

Adam Scott,Apple TV,Ben Stiller,Sci-Fi

