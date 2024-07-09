Search icon

Entertainment

09th Jul 2024

Everybody is talking about this new BBC detective thriller series

Stephen Porzio

Hailing from the director of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Mr. Robot, the show has earned comparisons to Columbo.

A new detective thriller series has premiered on the BBC and is proving a hit with both viewers and critics.

That show is The Turkish Detective, which centres around Mehmet Suleyman (Ethan Kai) – a British detective who arrives in Istanbul to join a homicide unit which is led by the eccentric inspector Çetin Ikmen (Haluk Bilginer) and features the tough-as-nails Detective Ayşe Farsakoğlu (Yasemin Kay Allen).

Together, the trio work to solve several crimes – with each of their investigations taking up two episodes of the series’ eight in total.

Acquired for release in Ireland and the UK by the BBC from Paramount – who put it on its service Paramount+ in other territories – The Turkish Detective’s first two episodes premiered on BBC Two last Sunday and Monday with little fanfare ahead of their release.

That said, there is a lot of talent involved in the show: it is based on a best-selling novel series by Barbara Nadel, it is directed in part by Niels Arden Oplev (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mr. Robot) and its star Haluk Bilginer has appeared in several big Hollywood movies including 2018’s Halloween.

Since its release, The Turkish Detective has been well-received by audiences and critics alike, with its Columbo-esque performance from Bilginer, its unique Istanbul setting and its gripping mysteries being singled out for praise.

You can read a sample of some of the positive reviews for the show right here:

The Guardian: “Its far-fetched plots and unguessable twists make it oddly comforting TV fare.”

The Killing Times: “So far so good and Istanbul looks terrific in The Turkish Detective. The two main characters – although well-worn paradigms – are fun to watch, and there’s a strong central mystery and breezy pace to the whole staging.”

The Telegraph (UK): “The best thing about it is the lead performance from Haluk Bilginer. It’s one you’ve seen before – hoary old detective with decades of experience and a twinkle in his eye runs rings around the criminals while teaching his young sidekick a thing or two about getting results – but Bilginer is a joy to watch.”

The Turkish Detective is airing on Sunday and Monday nights on BBC Two for the next few weeks.

It is also available to stream in its entirety for those in the UK on the BBC iPlayer.

Read more:

Topics:

BBC,Detective,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

BBC

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

By Ryan Price

A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The first horror movie masterpiece of 2024 is here

Horror

The first horror movie masterpiece of 2024 is here

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

Horror

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

By Stephen Porzio

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories