One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

The Western was itself a remake.

A Fistful of Dollars, the first entry in Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood’s iconic Dollars Trilogy of movies, is getting a remake.

Directed by Leone and starring Eastwood in his first lead role, the 1964 Western sees the latter play a wandering gunfighter who arrives in a Mexican village in the midst of a power struggle between two smuggler families.

In an effort to make money, the stranger decides to play these families against each other.

An unofficial remake of Akira Kurosawa samurai movie Yojimbo, A Fistful of Dollars boasts one of the coolest performances of all time from Eastwood, incredibly stylish direction from Leone and a gorgeous score from Ennio Morricone.

Both A Fistful of Dollars and its follow-ups – For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – are now considered among the best and most influential Western films of all time.

Now, the 1964 flick is set to get its own remake, according to Deadline.

The outlet reports that the reimagining will hail from Euro Gang Entertainment, a company co-founded by Hollywood veteran Gianni Nunnari (300, The Departed, Se7en).

Also behind the remake is Enzo Sisti (The Passion of the Christ, Ripley) and the company Jolly Film, which produced the original.

Nunnari and Sisti most recently collaborated on Those About to Die, Prime Video’s upcoming Ancient Rome-set epic drama series from director Roland Emmerich.

Deadline states that the Western remake’s development is “still early in the process” and that a writer, start date and cast have yet to be announced.

The outlet also says the reimagining is most likely to be in the English language but that this has also not been confirmed.

Speaking about the A Fistful of Dollars remake, Sisti told Deadline: “I am delighted to partner with Gianni again having just worked with him on Those About to Die, and with [Euro Gang Entertainment co-founder Simon Horsman] on the remake of this classic film, which created a whole new sub-genre in film spawning over 500 European westerns.”

Nunnari and Horsman, meanwhile, said: “We are determined to produce a remake that does justice to the great Sergio Leone’s classic.”

Read more: