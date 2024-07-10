Search icon

Entertainment

10th Jul 2024

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

Stephen Porzio

It has a sequel coming out in October, so now is a perfect time to catch up with the film.

Smile, the 2022 acclaimed smash-hit horror movie, has finally been added to Netflix.

Written and directed by Parker Finn, based off an earlier short he made, the film revolves around a doctor named Rose (a brilliant Sosie Bacon, Mare of Easttown) who witnesses a bizarre and traumatic incident involving one of her patients.

Not long after this, the doctor starts being stalked by a malevolent entity that makes it appear as if everyone around her is smiling unnaturally.

And those who saw the 2022 movie will know that this is only the beginning of the horrors the evil force has in store for its victims.

Co-starring in the movie alongside Bacon is Caitlin Stasey (Tomorrow, When the War Began), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Kal Penn (the Harold & Kumar films), Kyle Gallner (American Sniper), Rob Morgan (Don’t Look Up) and Robin Weigert (Deadwood).

A hit with both critics and audiences – we here at JOE called it “properly scary”, particularly in its “startling” final act – Smile was quickly greenlit for a sequel.

The follow-up – which dropped a first trailer recently – will be released on 18 October this year and see both Finn and Gallner returning.

And now that the original is on Netflix, what better time is there to catch up with the 2022 horror ahead of its sequel’s release?

You can read a sample of some of the glowing reviews Smile garnered right here:

Digital Trends: “Turn up your nose, if you must, at the lowly cheap sting of a jump scare. Smile gives that maligned device a workout for the ages. It rattles with aplomb.”

Empire: “Though it may be derivative, Smile still manages to be a scary, unsettling ride that’s powered by an impressively committed Sosie Bacon performance and some assured direction. Finn is one to watch.”

The Guardian: “The movie is a shard of comic and cosmic spite, and the image of the malign smile carries force.”

The New York Times: “A relentlessly somber, precision-tooled picture whose frights only reinforce the wit of its premise, Smile turns our most recognisable sign of pleasure into a terrifying rictus of pain.”

Observer (UK): “The combination of a committed central performance from the increasingly gaunt and haunted Bacon, and a jarring, tortured score, makes for an enjoyably nasty brush with the smiling face of evil.”

Smile is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now.

Read more:

Topics:

Horror,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

The first horror movie masterpiece of 2024 is here

Horror

The first horror movie masterpiece of 2024 is here

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added a star-studded heist movie

Crime

Netflix has just added a star-studded heist movie

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

By Ryan Price

‘Rawdogging’ flights is actually good for you, expert claims

Air Travel

‘Rawdogging’ flights is actually good for you, expert claims

By Harry Warner

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories