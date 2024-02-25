Saturday Night Takeaway viewers all had the same complaint as Ant and Dec kick off final series

The much-loved show returned for it’s twentieth instalment last night, and fans took to social media to voice their grievance over one particular issue.

Saturday Night Takeaway has been presented by Ant and Dec for decades but rather than give them a lap of honour last night, viewers appeared angered by the duo’s decision to step away from the variety programme.

One fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I can’t believe that this is the final series of Saturday Night Takeaway. I’m gonna miss it I wonder what Ant and Dec have up their sleeves for us next.”

Another declared: “It stopped being good years ago.”

Another user seemed more hopeful than angry: “I can’t believe that this is the final series of Saturday Night Takeaway I’m gonna miss it I wonder what Ant and Dec have up their sleeves for us next.”

The show is action-packed from start to finish and always has been, with the Geordie twosome spoiling members of the public with all-inclusive trips to Disneyland, pranking celebrities hidden-camera style, and hosting huge names from the pop world for musical performances.

We’re soaring to great heights for the first Ant Vs Dec of the series… 🫣 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/J7kUiNF3ej — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 24, 2024

Last night, a new segment was introduced called ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of My Ear’, where the pair try and get the celebrities to say funny things in front of unsuspecting members of the public.

The pair previously opened up about why they decided to rest the show following this upcoming series. Ant told Fault magazine the reason they both decided to take a break: “Part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit.

“We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now,” he added.

“Like I say, we’re turning 49, and what do we want to do next? What’s the next phase of our career?” he added, “And we’ve got lots of ideas and lots of offers on the table, lots of options of things we can do. But it’s working on what we do next and where the next chapter begins. So that’s what we’re gonna do when SNT is out of the way. We’ll sit down, take a bit of time, and re-evaluate everything.”

Luckily for Ant and Dec, there were plenty of viewers who enjoyed last night’s show, and took to social media to argue against the negative comments.

One fan said: “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is amazing television. Credit to the team behind it. Yes, I’m sat here crying at everyone in the audience getting a prize. Amazing stuff”.

Another took the opportunity to give them their flowers on Facebook: “We moan Ant & Dec are on TV too much and get all the awards but they know live TV and are the last link to that old-school ITV era still going.”

The show returns to ITV1 next Saturday evening from 7pm.You can catch up on last night’s episode on ITVX.

