Russell Crowe freaks out internet after shaving for first time in half a decade

The actor has said it’s his ‘first shave since 2019’

Russell Crowe has left fans stunned after shaving for the first time in half a decade.

Best known for his roles in Gladiator, Les Misérables, Robin Hood and The Nice Guys, in recent years Crowe has often sported a fine bears in his roles.

In recent years, he’s really lent into the facial hair, letting a mighty grey beard grow.

You could go as far to say that he’s become synonymous with the beard.

So it’s not surprising that people have been a gobsmacked by the sight of a clean-shaven Crowe.

The actor revealed earlier this week that he had got rid of the beard in his first shave in five years.

In a post on X, Crowe shared a picture of his beardless face, with the caption: “The actor prepares #20. First shave since 2019.”

It is unclear whether the shave was for a role in an upcoming project, or just because the Kiwi actor fancied a change, but either way people weren’t sure how to react to his naked chin.

Some loved it, with one person commenting: “Wow, you look 20 years younger!”

Another agreed, writing: “20 years younger instantly!”

A third wrote: “Looks good! It’s nice to change it up and shave. You have a nice face it was hiding behind all that hair.”

But not everyone thought the look worked for him, with one person saying: “Sorry, I liked you better with the beard.”

Can’t please everyone can you Russell?

