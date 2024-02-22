Search icon

22nd Feb 2024

Russell Crowe freaks out internet after shaving for first time in half a decade

Charlie Herbert

russell crowe shaves off beard

The actor has said it’s his ‘first shave since 2019’

Russell Crowe has left fans stunned after shaving for the first time in half a decade.

Best known for his roles in Gladiator, Les Misérables, Robin Hood and The Nice Guys, in recent years Crowe has often sported a fine bears in his roles.

In recent years, he’s really lent into the facial hair, letting a mighty grey beard grow.

You could go as far to say that he’s become synonymous with the beard.

So it’s not surprising that people have been a gobsmacked by the sight of a clean-shaven Crowe.

The actor revealed earlier this week that he had got rid of the beard in his first shave in five years.

In a post on X, Crowe shared a picture of his beardless face, with the caption: “The actor prepares #20. First shave since 2019.”

(X/russellcrowe)

It is unclear whether the shave was for a role in an upcoming project, or just because the Kiwi actor fancied a change, but either way people weren’t sure how to react to his naked chin.

Some loved it, with one person commenting: “Wow, you look 20 years younger!”

Another agreed, writing: “20 years younger instantly!”

A third wrote: “Looks good! It’s nice to change it up and shave. You have a nice face it was hiding behind all that hair.”

But not everyone thought the look worked for him, with one person saying: “Sorry, I liked you better with the beard.”

Can’t please everyone can you Russell?

Load more stories