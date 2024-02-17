Rob Brydon refuses to rule out Gavin and Stacey return

‘I would love it if it were true’

Rob Brydon has spoken about the possibility of another Gavin and Stacey Christmas special coming to our screens this year.

Earlier this week it was rumoured that Gavin and Stacey was reportedly set to return for yet another Christmas special after that cliffhanger ending.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today Programme, Brydon – who plays Bryn in the hit sitcom – said: “I get asked about this on every interview I ever do and I sound like a politician, as far as I’m aware it’s another rumour. I don’t know. I mean, I’d love it if it were true.

Ruth Jones played down those reports – much to the disappointment of us all – earlier in the week.

The star told RTE Radio 1 in a new interview that rumours of the show returning for yet another Christmas special is “sadly a rumour”.

“I have to ask you about ‘the thing’. I wasn’t planning on boring you with the Gavin & Stacey [thing], but then the ‘thing’ happened, and it’s everywhere,” host Oliver Callan asked the Nessa actress.

“I just find it so hilarious,” she responded.

“Apparently there’s a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix. And I love it as it has ‘a source says’. You know, who is this source?”

She continued: “Where does this stuff come from?

“James and I went for lunch – when he back from America – and we got papped, and the next thing was ‘Oh, they must be doing more Gavin & Stacey!’

“Which is lovely! It’s lovely that people love it and they’re so desperate for it. Imagine if it was the opposite and they were like, ‘Oh god! They’re not bringing that back?’

“So it’s suddenly a rumour. I don’t know what to say. All I can says is, if there was something to say, on that front, James and I would happily announce it. We would. But some random journalist, who’s decided to write this story . . . I’m lost for words.”

