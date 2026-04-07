Ricky Gervais receives award for unwavering advocacy for animals

He previously donated £2.5 million in animal charities

Comedian and actor Ricky Gervais has received the Jane Goodall Award for Unwavering Advocacy for Animals.

He accepted the award during The Hope Gala 2026 in London, at the inaugural event which celebrated the life and legacy of Dr Jane Goodall, who passed away last year.

Jane Goodall was a world-renowned primatologist, anthropologist, and conservationist.

Through her lifelong work with chimpanzees, she challenged long-held beliefs about animals and helped shape how people think about animals and sentience.

“Anything connected with Jane’s name is amazing, but the greater the honor, the more embarrassed I am to receive it. Because I know there are people who do so much more, you know? I do a bit. I tweet, I sign petitions, I give a bit of cash. What I don’t do is go and live with chimps for 40 years”, Gervais said during his acceptance speech.

“People who help animals are the best people”, Gervais added.

The Office star, 64, is vegan and well-known for his support for animals and frequent charitable donations.

Gervais donated £2.5 million in animal charities last year, from the earnings of a stand-up tour.