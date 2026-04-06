Terry Crews’ wife shares symptoms that led to her being diagnosed with Parkinson’s

They were dismissed as ‘anxiety’

In an emotional new interview, Terry Crews’ wife, Rebecca, has opened up on her health battle with Parkinson’s Disease for over a decade.

Rebecca Crews, 60, has revealed details of her 11-year battle with Parkinson’s in a lengthy interview with PEOPLE magazine and during an appearance on The TODAY Show on Monday.

She revealed how her symptoms were initially dismissed as “anxiety” by doctors, while adding that she is now undergoing a new treatment procedure.

Rebecca experienced four years of unexplained symptoms before being eventually diagnosed in 2015 with the disease.

Parkinson’s, which is a progressive neurological condition affect 10 million people worldwide, causes problems in the brain and gets worse with time passing.

Currently there is no cure for the disease, while the symptoms generally develop slowly over years.

The first warning signs that she noticed, Rebecca says, were that her left toes would go numb whenever she rode her bike, her leg began dragging, and she started forgetting where she parked her car.

She also revealed that her personal trainer also noticed that in comparison to her right arm, her left arm seemed oddly stiff when she was working out.

It was in 2012 when the first red flag appeared, which was numbness in her left foot, which manifested into a limp.

However, Rebecca claims that her doctor simply thought the limp was due to her working out too much, and she put the other later symptoms down to what was going on in her personal life.

“I thought it was just the stress because of everything we were going through,” she said, “And then one morning I woke up with a tremor, and I thought, ‘Hmmm, I know what that means.’”

She recognised the tremor as a symptom, as both her grandmother and uncle were diagnosed with Parkinson’s when she was young.

A Parkinson's specialist eventually recognised that she had the condition, after three years of mysterious symptoms.

She recently underwent a groundbreaking non-invasive procedure, which used sound waves directed into the brain to help with her symptoms.

“I feel good. I’m able to write my name and my dates, and I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years”, Rebecca said on The TODAY Show.

Terry, her husband of 37 years, recalled: “I’d been reading about this and researching it for ten years. I told her, ‘Honey, I really think this will help you.’”

And Rebecca claims it has drastically improved her tremors, as she said: “The only reason I’m going public is because I finally have some uplifting information to offer.”

On 4 March, she underwent the procedure and has already seen major improvements, as she says the tremor on her right side is gone, and her balance has improved.