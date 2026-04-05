Brian Cox refused role in Pirates of the Caribbean because he didn’t want to work with Johnny Depp

Shots were fired

Actor Brian Cox has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to star in Pirates of the Caribbean because of Johnny Depp starring in the films.

The Golden Globe winning actor, 79, said that he refused the role of the Governor, which eventually went to Jonathan Pryce, and said the film is very much the “Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow show”.

“I turned my nose up at the part of the Governor in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean franchise,’ a role that was eventually played by Jonathan Pryce”, Cox said.

“The guy who directed ‘Pirates’ was Gore Verbinski, with whom I made ‘The Ring,’ and he’s a lovely chap but I think I blotted my copybook by turning down the Governor. It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film it was the most thankless, plus I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done”, Cox revealed.

“Another thing with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated,” Cox adds.

“I mean, ‘Edward Scissorhands.’ Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less. But people love him. Or they did love him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course.”

The star of Succession says that he could’ve had an even bigger show under his belt had he accepted an offer to star in Game of Thrones.

In his memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, the Scottish actor revealed that turned down the role of King Robert Baratheon on the first season of the HBO fantasy series.

“I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger was — and the answer is, yes, I was supposed to be a king called Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was gored by a boar in the first season,” Cox writes in the memoir.

“I know very little about ‘Game of Thrones’ so I can’t tell you whether or not he was an important character, and I’m not going to Google it just in case he was, because I turned it down.”

“Why? Well, ‘Game of Thrones’ went on to be a huge success and everybody involved earned an absolute fortune, of course,” Cox continued.