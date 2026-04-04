It's the end of an era!

A major icon of British children's TV is due to come off air after broadcasting for more than 40 years.

For those of us who grew up in the UK, there's a few hallmarks of childhood that came on the telly.

From sitting in front of Cbeebies watching The Tweenies and The Teletubbies, to tuning into Tracey Beaker on CBBC, British kids shows have to be some of the best.

However, one beloved TV channel is reportedly being laid to rest for good, marking the end of an era for us big kids across the country.

ITV's kids offering CITV is reportedly shutting down for good, after 40 years on air.

First launched as Watch It! in 1980, the channel later branded to Children's ITV - more popularly known as CITV.

At its height, CITV platformed shows such as My Parents Are Aliens, Horrid Henry, Art Attack and Tots TV.

CITV's independent channel on Freeview was taken off air in 2023, and its content was moved to ITV2, as well as on the ITVX Kids hub.

But now, a media account on X has said CITV's time is up.

"In TV news, the CITV block on ITV2 is officially ending on 10th April. This really means the end of the iconic CITV brand that’s been around for 42 years," Media Central UK said.

"Farewell CITV, this time for real. CBBC will have some of CITV's programming while the rest will be under ITVX Kids."

Programming in the slot 6am slot that was originally taken by CITV content pm ITV2 usually includes the likes of Scooby-Doo! and Looney Tunes.

However, from Saturday, April 11, ITV2 will instead be showing Project Bakeover and then Backyard Builds at that time.

So, in conclusion, it looks like it's the end for CITV.

Fans have been gutted to hear the news.

One person put: "Really feel sad for today’s children. Absolutely nothing on for them . When you think we had Children’s Ward, Grange Hill , Byker Grove,Press Gang , Art Attack to name a few plus all the best cartoons."

"CITV after school every single day without fail. End of an era doesn’t cover it," another reminisced.

"Such a shame. My son watched that CITV block in the morning before going to school. Sad times," a third penned.