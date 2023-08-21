Radio legend Chris Evans reveals cancer diagnosis live on air

He had a previous skin cancer scare four years ago

Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The broadcasting legend announced live on his Virgin Radio show that doctors recently gave him the diagnosis, but that the disease had been caught in the early stages.

Speaking on his show today, the 57-year-old said: “We need to discuss what’s going on with this issue. It is a melanoma. There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

“But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable. Treatment will happen on the 14th of September.”

Evans went on to say that he won’t be able to do any sport for a month after his treatment, before joking that he was therefore going to do nothing but run until September 14.

His diagnoses comes four years after he went to the doctor with concerns about skin cancer, Sky News reports.

In 2019, Evans spoke about how the high UV levels that summer prompted him to got to the doctor.

But he was told he had “nothing to worry about”, and that he should get checked for the condition once a year.

He explained: “I went and had a few marks on my body inspected by a skin expert before Christmas and she said, ‘You need to come and see me again, just because of your complexion.'”

According to the NHS, there are two common types of non-melanoma skin cancers, with the term “non-melanoma” distinguishing these types from the less common skin cancer, melanoma, which is more serious.

The most common types of non-melanoma are basal cell carcinoma (BCC), which starts in cells which line the bottom of the epidermis, and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) which starts in cells lining the top of the epidermis.

