22nd Jan 2024

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

Charlie Herbert

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

You could be entitled to one

PlayStation is dishing out refunds to some gamers after the release of The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

The remastered version for PlayStation 5 of the iconic 2020 game was released on Friday (January 19), and has been met with critical acclaim from many, currently holding a Metacritic score of 91.

Many fans pre-ordered physical copies of the game, which was also able to be purchased and pre-ordered digitally. However, anyone who bought the game digitally could find themselves entitled to a refund.

This is because the price of the game varied if you owned the original version from 2020.

If you never owned The Last of Us Part II on PlayStation 4, the remastered game cost £44.99. But if you did own the original game, you could simply upgrade for £10 to get access to the remastered version.

Plenty of people weren’t aware of this though, and ended up paying the full price for the game despite owning the 2020 version.

Because of this, Sony started issuing automatic refunds before launch day to those who purchased the new version for the full price despite owning the PS4 version.

In a post on X, gamer ItzPaulHD_v1 shared the message he received from Sony about the refund.

It reads: “As an owner of the PS4 digital version of The Last of Us Part II, a digital upgrade to the PS5 digital version will be available at a deeply discounted price on launch day.

“We don’t want you to lose out on that opportunity so, as a gesture of good will, we have refunded your purchase for the pre-order […] so that you may purchase the digital upgrade on launch day.

“Rest assured that by purchasing the digital upgrade, you will also receive any pre-order bonuses.”

A nice gesture from Sony then. If you’ve made this mistake, you’ve probably already been contacted by Sony, but it’s worth checking if you’re not sure.

