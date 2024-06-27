Search icon

27th Jun 2024

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

Charlie Herbert

tom hanks

The film is from the makers of Forrest Gump

People have been left stunned by the new trailer for Tom Hanks’ upcoming movie, which sees the actor go from a teenager to an 80-year-old.

The film, titled Here, sees Forrest Gump stars Hanks and Robin Wright reunited with director Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Eric Roth.

Here is based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name, and has a pretty interesting premise. It is set in one living room over 100 years, and the camera doesn’t move for the entirety of the 104-minute movie.

Hanks and Wright play Richard and Margaret, who live in the house from the 1960s to the present day.

You can watch the trailer below.

Seeing as Hanks plays a character who at the start of the film is much younger than the 67-year-old actor, some impressive digital trickery has been used to de-age him to look like a teenager.

Then, as the film progresses, Hanks is made to look like an 80-year-old as his character ages.

De-aging actors using special effects has been a divisive practice in the past. Actors such as Harrison Ford, in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Mark Hamill, in the Mandalorian, both being made to look much younger, whilst Martin Scorsese famously de-aged the likes of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino for his gangster epic, the Irishman.

It seems like the jury is still out based on the reaction to the Here trailer as well.

Commenting on YouTube, one person wrote: “De-aging looks better with every new effort, but it’s still not quite there. Will it ever be?”

Another said: “The technology slowly scares you but the premise of letting the film run from this chosen perspective at a certain point is brilliant. Sitcom moderately brilliant.”

Someone else praised the effects though, writing: “I never thought I’d be so happy to see de-aged Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Showing them through the years like this is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions. This is cinema at it’s best!”

Speaking to Variety about the use of de-aging in the film, Zemeckis said the technology only goes so far, and praised the actors for making the characters work with their performances.

He told the publication: “Both Tom and Robin understood instantly that, ‘Okay, we have to go back and channel what we were like 50 years ago or 40 years ago, and we have to bring that energy, that kind of posture, and even raise our voices higher. That kind of thing.”

The upcoming movie will also star Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Dockery, Gwilym Lee, David Fynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Nicholas Pinnock, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Anya Marco Harris.

Here will be released in theatres in the UK and Ireland on November 15.

