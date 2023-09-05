Search icon

Entertainment

05th Sep 2023

Paddy Considine’s performance in iconic revenge thriller proves he’s one of the UK’s best actors

Joseph Loftus

‘You were supposed to be a monster – now I’m the f***ing beast’

Originally released back in 2004, Shane Meadow’s, Dead Man’s Shoes, has cemented itself in the history books as a cult classic of British cinema.

The dark psychological thriller stars Paddy Considine as Richard, a former soldier in the British Army, who returns home to the Peak District to get even with the gang who humiliated his younger brother for years while he was gone.

Considine, who turns 50 today (September 5), gives arguably the performance of a lifetime in the terrifying flick.

The film was written by both Meadows and Considine as well as Paul Fraser, and stars Toby Kebbell, Gary Stretch, and Stuart Wolfenden.

Despite its low budget, the film was instantly hailed as a masterwork by many critics.

Writing for The Observer, Philip French described the film as: “A very skilful, superbly edited piece of moviemaking” while The Telegraph remarked that it was “not for the faint hearted”.

Since its initial release back in 2004, the film has gone onto be featured in many lists of the greatest movies ever made and has solidified itself as an iconic work of English cinema.

In one of the most lauded scenes in the film, Considine can be seen standing with his back up against a wall on a seemingly derelict road in one of Meadow’s typical grimy towns.

At this point in the film, Considine’s character, Richard, is really beginning to get on the nerves of the local gang he seeks to get revenge on.

As Gary Stretch, starring as Sonny, tries to intimidate Richard, Considine channels true terror by barely muttering a single word. Richard is a character who feels he has lost it all. Nothing can get any darker for him. He is afraid of no man. And that’s everything that he tells Sonny through his facial expressions alone.

And then off course he says: “You’re f****** there mate.”

Check out the scene below.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Pep Guardiola on five-man shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate

England (football)

Pep Guardiola on five-man shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate

By Callum Boyle

Louis van Gaal makes shock claim involving Lionel Messi and the 2022 World Cup

Football

Louis van Gaal makes shock claim involving Lionel Messi and the 2022 World Cup

By Callum Boyle

People stunned after discovering Yorkie’s 2002 ‘not for girls’ ad

Advert

People stunned after discovering Yorkie’s 2002 ‘not for girls’ ad

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Star Wars’ James Earl Jones retires from voicing Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Star Wars’ James Earl Jones retires from voicing Darth Vader

By Charlie Herbert

The fire in John Newman continues to burn with Sigala remix

Fire In Me

The fire in John Newman continues to burn with Sigala remix

By Will Lavin

The new NSFW Baywatch trailer is very sexy, sweary and violent

Baywatch

The new NSFW Baywatch trailer is very sexy, sweary and violent

By Rory Cashin

QUIZ: Are you able to place the US state on a map?

America

QUIZ: Are you able to place the US state on a map?

By Rich Cooper

Eminem calls Kendrick Lamar one of ‘top tier’ lyricists of all time

Dr Dre

Eminem calls Kendrick Lamar one of ‘top tier’ lyricists of all time

By Steve Hopkins

There are multiple new Lord Of The Rings movies on the way

Cinema

There are multiple new Lord Of The Rings movies on the way

By Rory Cashin

Mason Greenwood releases video message after signing for Getafe

Mason Greenwood releases video message after signing for Getafe

By Joseph Loftus

Jordan Henderson believes playing in Saudi Arabia is a positive thing

Football

Jordan Henderson believes playing in Saudi Arabia is a positive thing

By Callum Boyle

Teenager dies after eating spicy tortilla chip so hot he passed out

Teenager dies after eating spicy tortilla chip so hot he passed out

By Joseph Loftus

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

By Joseph Loftus

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead aged 56

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead aged 56

By Joseph Loftus

Micah Richards asked about alleged Roy Keane headbutt

Football

Micah Richards asked about alleged Roy Keane headbutt

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Incredible new PlayStation game will launch for free for certain players

Gaming

Incredible new PlayStation game will launch for free for certain players

By Rory Cashin

Robbie Fowler proves he still hates Manchester United with this charity match challenge (Video)

Liverpool

Robbie Fowler proves he still hates Manchester United with this charity match challenge (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Steven Gerrard confirms Gary McAllister will be his assistant at Rangers

Gary McAllister

Steven Gerrard confirms Gary McAllister will be his assistant at Rangers

By Simon Lloyd

Ex-Leeds player says there are “too many foreign players” in the club’s U23 team during Twitter rant

Ian Harte

Ex-Leeds player says there are “too many foreign players” in the club’s U23 team during Twitter rant

By Robert Redmond

Another day, another injury blow for Man City

feature-homepage

Another day, another injury blow for Man City

By JOE

La Liga side unveil special kit inspired by Celtic to mark day of celebrations

Celtic

La Liga side unveil special kit inspired by Celtic to mark day of celebrations

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories