08th Mar 2024

Oscars 2024: Live updates as Oppenheimer set to sweep up at this year’s Academy Awards

Stephen Porzio

The big night is finally upon us, catch all the Oscars 2024 live action here:

After months of intense debate and speculation, the 96th Academy Awards are finally taking place this weekend. The Oscars 2024 live show will start at the new time of 11 pm (GMT) on Sunday, 10 March and will run to about 2 am on Monday, 11 March.

Despite it being widely regarded as one of the better years for film, with an impressive cohort of Best Picture nominees, it’s also looking increasingly likely that Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer will bring home more gongs than the others.

Chief among the expected victors is Irish actor Cillian Murphy for his portrayal of the tortured American Prometheus. While Murphy is the favourite to take home the prize, he faces stiff competition from Paul Giamatti for his performance in The Holdovers, along with Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

The highest-grossing film of last year – Barbie – has also scored a total of eight nominations.

Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer and Poor Things are all competing for the Oscar Best Picture prize, alongside American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest.

