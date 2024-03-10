Search icon

Entertainment

10th Mar 2024

Oscar nominated film accused of plagiarism hours before ceremony

Callum Boyle

Oscars

Accusations say that the film has been plagiarised “line-by-line”.

Oscar nominated film The Holdovers has been accused of plagiarism right before this year’s ceremony is about to take place.

The comedy-drama, which stars Paul Giamatti, is up for five awards on Oscars night, including Best Actor for Giamatti and, more importantly, Best Original Screenplay.

However, Scottish screenwriter Simon Stephenson has accused the Alexander Payne-directed flick of plagiarising “line by line” from an unproduced screenplay of his.

Stephenson, whose credits include Pixar film Luca, refers to his screenplay for Frisco, which is about a weary middle-aged doctor who is made to look after a 15-year-old patient.

The Holdovers follows a similar storyline, where Giamatti plays a grouchy boarding school professor, forced to supervise a 15-year-old student during the holidays.

As well as Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, The Holdovers is also up for Best Editing, Best Picture and star Da’Vine Joy Randolph is up for Best Supporting Actress.

Oscar nominated film accused of plagiarism hours before ceremony

In a story ran by Variety, the publication obtained emails from Stephenson to Writers Guild of America’s senior director of credits Lesley Mackey, where the screenwriter made the accusation.

Stephenson said: “The evidence The Holdovers screenplay has been plagiarised line-by-line from Frisco is genuinely overwhelming – anybody who looks at even the briefest sample pretty much invariably uses the word ‘brazen.’”

Frisco is well known in Hollywood circles as, in 2013, it was one of the hottest properties on the Black List – an annual survey of Hollywood’s best unproduced screenplays.

According to the publication, Stephenson alleges that The Holdovers director had the script for Frisco in 2013 and again in late 2019.

Stephenson added that the “meaningful entirety” of the Oscar-nominated film’s screenplay had been lifted from his screenplay.

“By ‘meaningful entirety’ I do mean literally everything,” he wrote of the alleged plagiarism.

“Story, characters, structure, scenes, dialogue, the whole thing. Some of it is just insanely brazen: many of the most important scenes are effectively unaltered and even remain visibly identical in layout on the page.”

The serious allegations have landed just hours before The Academy Awards are set to take place tonight (10 March) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While The Holdovers is one of the most popular contenders, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Best Actor favourite Cillian Murphy has the most nominations this evening.

Poor Things starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie are also up for multiple awards.

Topics:

Entertainment,Film,Oscars

RELATED ARTICLES

Madonna blasts fan for sitting down during concert then realises they’re in a wheelchair

celebrity

Madonna blasts fan for sitting down during concert then realises they’re in a wheelchair

By Ryan Price

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

Andrew Garfield

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

By Ryan Price

Upcoming horror film with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes looks like The Exorcist meets The King of Comedy

Cinema

Upcoming horror film with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes looks like The Exorcist meets The King of Comedy

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Miriam Margolyes expresses concern for people who have Harry Potter themed weddings

Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes expresses concern for people who have Harry Potter themed weddings

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2024’s best movies so far is now available to stream at home

american fiction

One of 2024’s best movies so far is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

By Joseph Loftus

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By Charlie Herbert

Miriam Margolyes ‘worries about’ Harry Potter fans because ‘they should be over it by now’

Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes ‘worries about’ Harry Potter fans because ‘they should be over it by now’

By Charlie Herbert

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

Actor

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

By Ryan Price

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

United Kingdom

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

By Ryan Price

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

Afterlife

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

By Ryan Price

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

Football

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

By Callum Boyle

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

By Callum Boyle

Man arrested following Buckingham Palace gate crash

Arrested

Man arrested following Buckingham Palace gate crash

By Ryan Price

Mikel Arteta sends message to Aaron Ramsdale after major error in Brentford win

Aaron Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta sends message to Aaron Ramsdale after major error in Brentford win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Casemiro rewards pitch-invading fan after Man United’s win against Everton

Casemiro

Casemiro rewards pitch-invading fan after Man United’s win against Everton

By Callum Boyle

First official picture of Princess of Wales released since surgery

Kate Middleton

First official picture of Princess of Wales released since surgery

By Ryan Price

Parents blasted for letting their toddler ‘run wild’ on long-haul flight

Child

Parents blasted for letting their toddler ‘run wild’ on long-haul flight

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney has “no sympathy” for “privileged” Marcus Rashford

Wayne Rooney has “no sympathy” for “privileged” Marcus Rashford

By Lee Costello

‘My husband wants an open marriage because he’s unsatisfied with my body’

‘My husband wants an open marriage because he’s unsatisfied with my body’

By JOE

Couple living in storage unit get kicked out after they went viral

couple

Couple living in storage unit get kicked out after they went viral

By Ryan Price

Load more stories