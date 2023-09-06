Search icon

Film

06th Sep 2023

Prime Video has just added two of the best films ever made

Rory Cashin

And this isn’t just our opinion. This is according to the entire world.

The IMDb Top 250 List is compiled exclusively by votes from regular IMDb voters, so it is literally a list compiled by fan films all around the world.

Sometimes a new release will suddenly appear in the top ten, because fans of that movie will get super excited to see it finally, but over time, that movie will eventually settle back down the list to its deserved position. So while the list is ever changing, over a long enough time line, these things have a way of working themselves out fairly.

At the time of writing, the top 10 movies on that IMDb list are as follows:

  1. The Shawshank Redemption
  2. The Godfather
  3. The Dark Knight
  4. The Godfather Part II
  5. 12 Angry Men
  6. Schindler’s List
  7. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  8. Pulp Fiction
  9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  10. The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

And this week, Prime Video has added two of those movies to their streaming library: The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather Part II.

The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather Part II added to Prime Video

Released in 1994, The Shawshank Redemption was a huge commercial failure upon release, but following its seven Oscar nominations, it was given a second lease of life when it was released for rental on home video, where it became one of the biggest VHS hits of the year.

Meanwhile, The Godfather Part II arrived in 1974, two years after the first movie. One part prequel, one part sequel, it is often argued to be better than the original, but the second Godfather movie made substantially less money at the box office than the first, and the critical response is also less than the first Godfather movie.

Prime Video has also added the 2020 re-edit of the third Godfather movie, titled The Godfather: Coda – the Death of Michael Corleone, but the first Godfather movie is currently only available to stream on Paramount+ in Ireland and the UK.

Related links:

Topics:

Godfather 2,Prime Video,The Shawshank Redemption

RELATED ARTICLES

Here are the 16 best shows of 2023 so far

best shows of 2023

Here are the 16 best shows of 2023 so far

By Rory Cashin

Jeremy Clarkson gives update on Clarkson’s Farm return

Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson gives update on Clarkson’s Farm return

By Charlie Herbert

James May hints The Grand Tour will end without Jeremy Clarkson

James May

James May hints The Grand Tour will end without Jeremy Clarkson

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia

Bill Maher

Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia

By Kieran Galpin

Chris Pratt doesn’t want you to call him Chris Pratt because it isn’t his name even though it is

Actor

Chris Pratt doesn’t want you to call him Chris Pratt because it isn’t his name even though it is

By Simon Bland

Judi Dench thinks Idris Elba should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig

Judi Dench thinks Idris Elba should be the next James Bond

By Wil Jones

Steve Buscemi returned to his job as a firefighter in the aftermath of 9/11

9/11

Steve Buscemi returned to his job as a firefighter in the aftermath of 9/11

By Wil Jones

Tom Holland wants to go on I’m A Celeb

Entertainment

Tom Holland wants to go on I’m A Celeb

By Danny Jones

Fans demand new Amazing Spider-Man film starring Andrew Garfield

Amazing Spider-Man

Fans demand new Amazing Spider-Man film starring Andrew Garfield

By Kieran Galpin

Rio Ferdinand calls for England star to retire after Gareth Southgate snub

England (football)

Rio Ferdinand calls for England star to retire after Gareth Southgate snub

By Callum Boyle

New Netflix series breaks viewing record held by Stranger Things and Wednesday

New Netflix series breaks viewing record held by Stranger Things and Wednesday

By Joseph Loftus

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

America

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

By Charlie Herbert

Jenni Hermoso files formal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

Football

Jenni Hermoso files formal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

By Callum Boyle

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Baby

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Man United release statement on Antony

Antony

Man United release statement on Antony

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

BREAKING: Harry Maguire found GUILTY of all charges in Greek trial

Football

BREAKING: Harry Maguire found GUILTY of all charges in Greek trial

By Wayne Farry

Man United have missed out on the right manager again with Spurs set to appoint Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte

Man United have missed out on the right manager again with Spurs set to appoint Antonio Conte

By Robert Redmond

Even the players can’t disguise their excitement ahead of World Cup final

Australia Rugby

Even the players can’t disguise their excitement ahead of World Cup final

By JOE

The JOE 12 Days of Quizmas: day 10

Entertainment

The JOE 12 Days of Quizmas: day 10

By Charlie Herbert

John Terry tells us a lot about character – and what we mean when we talk about character

Chelsea

John Terry tells us a lot about character – and what we mean when we talk about character

By Dion Fanning

Cardiff City have not paid the first instalment of Emiliano Sala’s transfer fee

Cardiff City

Cardiff City have not paid the first instalment of Emiliano Sala’s transfer fee

By Jujia Li

Load more stories