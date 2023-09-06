Prime Video has just added two of the best films ever made

And this isn’t just our opinion. This is according to the entire world.

The IMDb Top 250 List is compiled exclusively by votes from regular IMDb voters, so it is literally a list compiled by fan films all around the world.

Sometimes a new release will suddenly appear in the top ten, because fans of that movie will get super excited to see it finally, but over time, that movie will eventually settle back down the list to its deserved position. So while the list is ever changing, over a long enough time line, these things have a way of working themselves out fairly.

At the time of writing, the top 10 movies on that IMDb list are as follows:

The Shawshank Redemption The Godfather The Dark Knight The Godfather Part II 12 Angry Men Schindler’s List The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Pulp Fiction The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

And this week, Prime Video has added two of those movies to their streaming library: The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather Part II.

The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather Part II added to Prime Video

Released in 1994, The Shawshank Redemption was a huge commercial failure upon release, but following its seven Oscar nominations, it was given a second lease of life when it was released for rental on home video, where it became one of the biggest VHS hits of the year.

Meanwhile, The Godfather Part II arrived in 1974, two years after the first movie. One part prequel, one part sequel, it is often argued to be better than the original, but the second Godfather movie made substantially less money at the box office than the first, and the critical response is also less than the first Godfather movie.

Prime Video has also added the 2020 re-edit of the third Godfather movie, titled The Godfather: Coda – the Death of Michael Corleone, but the first Godfather movie is currently only available to stream on Paramount+ in Ireland and the UK.

