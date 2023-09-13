The Godfather trilogy is available to stream for free right now for those in the UK

The Godfather Trilogy, one of the – if not the – best trilogies of all time, is available to stream all in one place in the UK for free.

First released in 1972, before going on to become the highest grossing movie of that year and win several Oscars, the original focuses on Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the aging head of a mafia family in mid-20th century America, and his son Michael (Al Pacino), who is reluctant to become involved in the family business.

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK.

Co-written and directed Francis Ford Coppola and based on Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name, The Godfather took what could be a standard gangster tale and elevated it to new heights – with its incredible performances, its rich characters and dialogue, its attention to detail and its deeper exploration of family ties and the American dream.

Two years later, Coppola returned for the sequel The Godfather Part II and accomplished what seemed like the impossible – making a follow-up that was as good and maybe even better than The Godfather.

Part II won even more Oscars, including notably in the Best Supporting Actor category for Robert De Niro, who played a younger incarnation of Don Vito.

The Godfather I and II considered among the best films of all-time.

And though The Godfather Part III was much less critically regarded upon release in 1990, it has its defenders.

In fact, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – a recut version of the trilogy capper, which saw Coppola make slight tweaks to Part III – earned some acclaim from critics after premiering in 2020, scoring an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 56 reviews.

So, for those who have never seen the trilogy before or for those who would just like to revisit it, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone are all streaming for free on Channel 4’s website now for UK viewers.

To check out the classic movies, see right here.

Related links: