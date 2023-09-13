Search icon

Entertainment

13th Sep 2023

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK

Stephen Porzio

The godfather uk

The Godfather trilogy is available to stream for free right now for those in the UK

The Godfather Trilogy, one of the – if not the – best trilogies of all time, is available to stream all in one place in the UK for free.

First released in 1972, before going on to become the highest grossing movie of that year and win several Oscars, the original focuses on Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the aging head of a mafia family in mid-20th century America, and his son Michael (Al Pacino), who is reluctant to become involved in the family business.

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK.

Co-written and directed Francis Ford Coppola and based on Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name, The Godfather took what could be a standard gangster tale and elevated it to new heights – with its incredible performances, its rich characters and dialogue, its attention to detail and its deeper exploration of family ties and the American dream.

Two years later, Coppola returned for the sequel The Godfather Part II and accomplished what seemed like the impossible – making a follow-up that was as good and maybe even better than The Godfather.

Part II won even more Oscars, including notably in the Best Supporting Actor category for Robert De Niro, who played a younger incarnation of Don Vito.

The Godfather I and II considered among the best films of all-time.

And though The Godfather Part III was much less critically regarded upon release in 1990, it has its defenders.

In fact, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – a recut version of the trilogy capper, which saw Coppola make slight tweaks to Part III – earned some acclaim from critics after premiering in 2020, scoring an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 56 reviews.

So, for those who have never seen the trilogy before or for those who would just like to revisit it, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone are all streaming for free on Channel 4’s website now for UK viewers.

To check out the classic movies, see right here.

Related links:

Topics:

Films

RELATED ARTICLES

2022’s best film is finally available to stream at home

Films

2022’s best film is finally available to stream at home

By Tom Todhunter

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Superbad is officially the funniest film of all time, according to science

Comedy

Superbad is officially the funniest film of all time, according to science

By Tom Todhunter

MORE FROM JOE

Libertines to include unreleased early track on first album in over a decade

feature-homepage

Libertines to include unreleased early track on first album in over a decade

By Tom Victor

From Becky with the hair to Kanye’s Hurricane ‘confession’ – how cheating sells records

Asap Rocky

From Becky with the hair to Kanye’s Hurricane ‘confession’ – how cheating sells records

By Adam Bloodworth

Eastenders fans are about to lose another Branning girl

Abi Branning

Eastenders fans are about to lose another Branning girl

By Oli Dugmore

Love Island is now ITV2’s most-watched show of all time

Love Island 2018

Love Island is now ITV2’s most-watched show of all time

By Wil Jones

Brooke Vincent’s cousin is also in Corrie and we had no idea

Brooke Vincent

Brooke Vincent’s cousin is also in Corrie and we had no idea

By Cathy Donohue

Netflix’s 22 July is a powerful but important watch

22 July

Netflix’s 22 July is a powerful but important watch

By Wil Jones

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

insects

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

By Charlie Herbert

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she’s had ‘a tonne’ of cosmetic work

ariana grande

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she’s had ‘a tonne’ of cosmetic work

By Kat O'Connor

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

PlayStation

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

By Rory Cashin

Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

Brazil

Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

By Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

Football

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

By Callum Boyle

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

Fashion

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: You have three minutes to name every FIFA World Player of the Year winner

FIFA World Player of the Year

QUIZ: You have three minutes to name every FIFA World Player of the Year winner

By Robert Redmond

Woman almost dies after high-cut jeans give her a wedgie

bum

Woman almost dies after high-cut jeans give her a wedgie

By Danny Jones

Benfica defender literally knocked unconscious by Ricardo Quaresma rocket

Benfica

Benfica defender literally knocked unconscious by Ricardo Quaresma rocket

By Darragh Murphy

Petition calls for former Man United stars to cancel ‘sexist’ Manchester Lingerie Football League

Class of 92

Petition calls for former Man United stars to cancel ‘sexist’ Manchester Lingerie Football League

By Simon Lloyd

Jon Jones was glad that Conor McGregor suffered his first UFC loss

Conor McGregor

Jon Jones was glad that Conor McGregor suffered his first UFC loss

By Darragh Murphy

Fundraiser for four ‘princes’ who died in freezing Solihull lake surpasses £75k

gofundme

Fundraiser for four ‘princes’ who died in freezing Solihull lake surpasses £75k

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories