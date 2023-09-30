Search icon

Entertainment

30th Sep 2023

One of 2023’s most interesting failures is now available to watch at home

Rory Cashin

65 is available to watch at home

It wasn’t for everyone, but it might be for you…

65 is a bit of a unique beast. Think about it… How many movies franchises can you think of that feature aliens? Loads, right? What about superheroes? Plenty. What about cowboys? Serial killers? Spaceships? Ghosts? Robots? Sharks? We could list them all day.

But what about dinosaurs? Aside from the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies, for some reason, Hollywood has completely overlooked attempting to bring other dinosaur movies to the big screen.

So when 65 was announced, with two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver starring, written and directed by the guys who wrote the script for A Quiet Place, produced by horror maestro Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Drag Me To Hell), and that it was involving dinosaurs, we were suitably psyched!

But then the movie arrived in cinemas in March and what we got was one of 2023’s most interesting failures. Check out our interview with Driver himself about the movie right here:

The movie cost a relatively scant $45 million to produce, but it made only $60 million at the worldwide box office, which is not what you’d hope for from a movie involving dinosaurs AND spaceships.

Admittedly, the movie didn’t go over well with critics either when it hit cinemas, landing with a thud of just 34 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. But those who did dig it made it clear they understood that while it was far from a masterpiece, it did contain some entertainment value:

Screen Daily – “We’ve seen the bones of this creature before, for sure, but some terrific GGI monsters, swampy scares and Driver’s committed performance make 65 a snap-toothed popcorn multiplex movie which, at 93 minutes, is sprightly in comparison with its lumbering rivals.”

The Playlist – “While the first two-thirds of the film gets the job done, it’s the third act where 65 goes all out, and it sticks the landing perfectly.”

Variety – “Anchored by another in a series of committed performances from Adam Driver and an ensemble of suitably menacing prehistoric beasts that chase him for just over 90 minutes, Beck and Woods’ adventure delivers requisite thrills even if its creativity seems stuck in the distant cinematic past.”

You can check out the trailer below if this has piqued your interest.

You can watch 65 at home right now on Sky Cinema or with a NOW Cinema Membership.

Related links:

The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts with rare 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix reveals all of October’s new series and movies

Opening title scene of Netflix’s Evil Dead Rise praised as ‘one of the best ever’

Topics:

65,Adam Driver,Film,sam raimi

RELATED ARTICLES

Bambi writer calls for iconic scene to be changed because it’s too triggering

Bambi writer calls for iconic scene to be changed because it’s too triggering

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

Angelina Jolie

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

By Rory Cashin

Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

The full line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has been announced

BBC

The full line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has been announced

By Jade Hayden

HBO reveals when Game of Thrones will return to our screens

Game of Thrones

HBO reveals when Game of Thrones will return to our screens

By Kate Demolder

Love Island warned by men’s domestic abuse charity over toxic femininity

Love Island

Love Island warned by men’s domestic abuse charity over toxic femininity

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

John Goodman reveals 90kg weight loss at new series premiere

Actor

John Goodman reveals 90kg weight loss at new series premiere

By Kieran Galpin

Is Tom Cruise about to attempt mission impossible and quit Scientology?

Mission Impossible 5

Is Tom Cruise about to attempt mission impossible and quit Scientology?

By JOE

Game of Thrones star has some very bad news for fans of the show

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones star has some very bad news for fans of the show

By JOE

Jamie Carragher on why bigger teams didn’t come in for James Maddison

Football

Jamie Carragher on why bigger teams didn’t come in for James Maddison

By Lee Costello

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole choose the best jersey they ever wore in their playing days

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole choose the best jersey they ever wore in their playing days

By Lee Costello

Peter Kay recalls his eye-opening encounter with ‘dirty old perv’ Jimmy Savile

Jimmy Savile

Peter Kay recalls his eye-opening encounter with ‘dirty old perv’ Jimmy Savile

By Charlie Herbert

Woman, 25, hits back at criticism for still living with parents

Family

Woman, 25, hits back at criticism for still living with parents

By Charlie Herbert

2023 Ryder Cup live: All the big shots, moments, reactions and quotes

2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup live: All the big shots, moments, reactions and quotes

By Patrick McCarry

TV cameras catch tough Ryder Cup moment as American star breaks down in tears

2023 Ryder Cup

TV cameras catch tough Ryder Cup moment as American star breaks down in tears

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for Champions League chaos, French Senate report finds

Champions League final

Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for Champions League chaos, French Senate report finds

By Callum Boyle

Disgraceful elbow to the face produces another VAR fiasco at Confederations Cup

Football

Disgraceful elbow to the face produces another VAR fiasco at Confederations Cup

By Paul Moore

Conor McGregor responds to those boxers who have been mocking his shoulder warm-up

Boxing

Conor McGregor responds to those boxers who have been mocking his shoulder warm-up

By Darragh Murphy

Celebrities take to social media to pay their respects to Dale Winton

Dale Winton

Celebrities take to social media to pay their respects to Dale Winton

By Wayne Farry

Watch Jose Mourinho gatecrash stage at Fifa 17 presentation

FIFA 17

Watch Jose Mourinho gatecrash stage at Fifa 17 presentation

By Ben Kiely

Pub pays tribute to regular who passed away with first pint out of taps

bristol

Pub pays tribute to regular who passed away with first pint out of taps

By Danny Jones

Load more stories