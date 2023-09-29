Netflix reveals all of October’s new series and movies

From huge reality shows to Oscar-favourite movies, Netflix has revealed all of their original and exclusive movies and shows set to arrive for subscribers throughout October.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

Race To The Summit – Oct 4

Ueli Steck was known as “the fastest climber in the world” until Dani Arnold broke his Eiger speed record in 2011. That incredible climb sparked a duel across the great north faces of the European Alps, many of which the pair climbed ‘solo’, without any safety equipment.

Deadly Invitation – Oct 6

Eccentric millionaire Olivia sends her half sister Agatha, and a group of old acquaintances, a mysterious invitation for a weekend on her yacht, where they will discover the true motive behind this invitation: the celebration of… a murder?

Ballerina – Oct 6

An exquisite revenge action thriller about a merciless ex-bodyguard Okju (Jun Jong-seo) who hunts down Choi (Kim Ji-hun), a man responsible for the death of her dear friend Minhee (Park Yu-rim).

Fair Play – Oct 6

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

Once Upon A Star – Oct 11

The film’s plot revolves around a road trip undertaken by the crew of a traveling pharma-cinema unit as they set out to chase their dreams.

The Conference – Oct 13

A comedy slasher film about a team-building conference attended by municipal employees that spirals into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment.

Camp Courage – Oct 15

Made refugees by the war in Ukraine, Olga and her granddaughter Milana travel to a summer camp in the Austrian Alps to test the limits of their own bravery, and to strengthen their growing bond.

The Devil on Trial – Oct 17

Explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defence in a US murder trial.

Crypto Boy – Oct 19

When a large real estate company buys the block and doubles the rent, a father and son are at odds and in danger of losing the restaurant and their home for good. But when Amir ends up at a meet-up with a young, charismatic crypto entrepreneur, he sees a way to solve all their problems.

Old Dads – Oct 20

Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Oct 20

In his own words, the burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art tells how he pulled off the biggest art heist in French history.

Sister Death – Oct 27

In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.

Pain Hustlers – Oct 27

Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SHOWS

Beckham – Oct 4

This four-part documentary series tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.

Lupin: Part 3 – Oct 5

Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere.

Everything Now – Oct 5

When 16-year old Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her.

Last One Standing – Oct 10

Comedy duo Chidori host and participate in this survival talk show!

Good Night World – Oct 12

A story about four members of the same broken family who find peace in a game called “Planet.” The catch is: they don’t know about each other.

The Fall of the House of Usher – Oct 12

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of Netflix hits The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, this is a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

Neon – Oct 19

From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton.

Bodies – Oct 19

When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London’s East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

Creature – Oct 20

Two estranged, wounded souls will pay a price for the forbidden experiment they were brave enough to conduct, as an ancient encryption they have tried to decrypt could let all hell break loose.

Surviving Paradise – Oct 20

Twelve contestants think they are going to have the summer of their lives, living the life of luxury in a clifftop, oceanside villa. What they don’t know is that they’ll have to start with nothing, living in the woods without any lavish amenities.

Doona! – Oct 20

A coming-of-age romance between an ordinary college freshman and a former K-pop idol who meet at a sharehouse.

Elite: Season 7 – Oct 20

In this new season of the hit Netflix show, Omar is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel’s death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy.

Get Gotti – Oct 24

It’s 1985 and John Gotti is the most powerful man in New York; he’s also the most surveilled. His public execution of ‘Boss of Bosses’ Paul Castellano sets in motion a series of events that catapults the young mobster to the helm of America’s most powerful mafia family.

Life on our Planet – Oct 25

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time – 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties – their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.

Pluto – Oct 26

The suspense drama takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony.

Tore – Oct 27

A Swedish feel-good-and-bad dramedy about running away from all the things that hurt while trying to figure out who you are.

