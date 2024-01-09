“Let’s go, I’d do it.”

While Netflix is notorious for cancelling fan favourites after just a season or two, it can also lead a resurgence in old series after they look to be dead and buried.

One resurgence in particular is the beloved Suits, which, after ending in 2019, gained a whole new hoard of fans when it landed on the streamer.

Now, cast members are being asked if the show would ever return or even if a spin-off is possible, with one star in particular very keen.

Suits star shares update on spin-off after massive Netflix resurgence

In a recent interview with E!, star of the show Patrick J. Adams said he would be well up for a return, particularly a spinoff with his co-star Meghan Markle.

“I think Meghan is a fantastic actress,” Patrick said at the 2024 Golden Globes. “We’d be lucky to have her back in the industry.”

Of course, the real challenge here is the fact Markle is preoccupied being the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

The actress called time on her profession in 2017 after taking up royal duties and it doesn’t look likely she’ll ever return to acting, stating in a Variety interview in 2022, “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

That doesn’t seem to put off Adams though, who is firmly up for a spinoff with his on-screen wife: “Let’s go, I’d do it,” he shared. “I’m ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle.”

Speaking of the resurgence in Suits love, Adams added: “I’m totally astounded it’s found a second life. I feel honoured.

“When you walk away from a show, you think that’s it and you’re going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it’s incredible.”

In October 2023, it was announced that a spinoff of the show, titled Suits Los Angeles will be going ahead, with creator of the original show, Aaron Korsh heading up as writer.

The new show will be set “in the same timeframe” and, according to Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn, it will “have the same energy and good looking people that the original did.”