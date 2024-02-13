All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

Adverts aren’t the only inconvenience on the cheaper plan

Subscribers to Netflix’s adverts tier will not be able to watch dozens of TV shows and films on the platform.

The plan, titled Basic With Adverts, launched in some major markets around the world in November 2022. The cheaper plan costs £4.99 a month – down from £9.99 for the normal subscription – in exchange for adverts being shown during the movies and shows you’re watching.

After the introduction of the new plan, there were reports suggesting the cheaper plan also removed access to up to 10 per cent of Netflix’s library for subscribers in the United States.

Now, the series and films blocked to ad tier subscribers in the UK have been confirmed by What’s On Netflix, and there are some big titles in there.

A general theme linking most of the blocked shows is that they are Universal productions, whilst a lot of DreamWorks titles for children are also included.

Hit shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Homeland and House of Cards are also missing from the ad tier.

In total, 55 titles are blocked on the cheaper plan, which represents about 0.7 per cent of the streaming platform’s total library.

You can see the full list of blocked content on the ad tier plan in the UK below.

Movies/Specials Blocked on Netflix UK’s Advertising Tier

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020)

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (2020)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022)

Playing with Fire (2019)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (2022)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (2020)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (2020)

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (2019)

Netflix TV Series Blocked on Netflix UK’s Advertising Tier 3

Below: Tales of Arcadia (2018)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (2020)

Ash vs. Evil Dead (2018)

Champions (2018)

Dare Me (2019)

Dawn of the Croods (2017)

Diary of a Gigolo (2022)

Dinotrux (2017)

Dinotrux Supercharged (2018)

Dirty John (2020)

Dragons: Race to the Edge (2018)

El marginal (2022)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2021)

Great News (2017)

Happy! (2019)

Harvey Girls Forever! (2019)

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (2017)

Homeland (2019)

House of Cards (2018)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2023)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (2020)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (2023)

Marlon (2018)

One of Us Is Lying (2022)

Queen of the South (2021)

Rhyme Time Town (2020)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (2020)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (2019)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (2020)

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas (2019)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical (2018)

Stateless (2020)

Team Zenko Go (2022)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots (2018)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (2023)

The Inmate (2018)

The Secret of the Greco Family (2022)

Time: The Kalief Browder Story (2017)

Unsolved (2017)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (2018)

Wanted (2018)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (2020)

You Cannot Hide (2020)

