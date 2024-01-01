New Harlan Coben murder thriller has arrived on Netflix

The perfect thing to fill January evenings

The new murder thriller from Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once, has dropped on Netflix.

Many of you will likely be familiar with Coben’s previous work, with the mystery thriller writer being the genius behind The Stranger and Safe. The author then turned both the novels into hugely popular Netflix series.

His work has become famous for being full of intrigue, plot twists and drama, and the series were streamed by millions.

Now, his latest project has been released on Netflix.

With a cast including Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Fool Me Once is based on the book of the same name, and revolves around couple Joe (Armitage) and Maya (Keegan).

It's never who you think.



Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar star in Fool Me Once from @harlancoben. Now streaming, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AFjxe9u27J — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 1, 2024

The trailer released last month shows Joe being killed by an unidentified shooter, with Maya then seen mourning her husband at his funeral.

But when he later shows up on her toddler’s nanny cam, she starts to wonder whether all is as it seems.

Her husband was dead. Until he showed up on camera.



Fool Me Once, a new crime thriller from Harlan Coben, premieres January 1. pic.twitter.com/S9p5HreIMX — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2023

The series synopsis reads: “Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own.

“Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

“Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever.”

Viewers are teased with the prospect that Joe had “stumbled upon something big” before his death, and it’s fair to say our curiosity has been piqued.

Fans were left thrilled by the trailer, with one writing: “If it’s as good as the book, it’ll be well worth watching.”

Another said: “This is what I’m waiting for!”

A third commented: “So looking forward to this!”

The series is available to stream now on Netflix, the perfect thing to get you through the cold January evenings.

