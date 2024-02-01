Search icon

Entertainment

01st Feb 2024

The best thriller series of the decade so far has an exciting update

Stephen Porzio

Severance exciting update

Fans have been complaining about the wait for season two

The second season of Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller series Severance is back in production, after fans took to social media to complain about how long they have been waiting for the new batch of episodes.

The first season premiered all the way back in February 2022 and, before concluding its debut run (with some massive cliffhangers!), the show was renewed for a second season.

In October that same year, Apple TV+ confirmed that filming on the sophomore batch of episodes had begun.

However, in April 2023, Puck’s Matthew Belloni reported that the series had been “delayed significantly” on account of alleged soaring episode budgets, scrapped scripts and a clash between co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman.

A source close to the show then disputed this report, while Ben Stiller – who executive produces Severance and directed its first season alongside Irish filmmaker Aoife McArdle – tweeted about the claims: “We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible.”

The next month, Severance season two shut down production amid last year’s Hollywood writers’ strike and now, nearly two years since the series first premiered, Apple TV+ has not confirmed a release date for the new episodes or released a plot synopsis or trailer for them.

The streamer did, however, confirm this week that production on its second season has re-commenced.

Sharing an image of the show’s lead character Mark (played by Adam Scott) running down a corridor, Stiller tweeted: “Back to work.”

Posting the same photo, Scott also wrote: “Lovely being back at the office.”

Severance season two was expected to premiere sometime in 2024 and was part of JOE’s list of the most anticipated TV shows coming this year.

However, some outlets have stated that it could now drop in 2025 instead.

The sci-fi thriller focuses on Scott’s character Mark, an employee at a biotechnology corporation named Lumon Industries.

Lumon’s employees have all undergone a procedure called ‘severance’, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

“This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself,” the plot synopsis from Apple reads.

Co-starring Britt Lower, Christopher Walken, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry, the first season of Severance earned rave reviews – scoring a near perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In particular, critics praised the show’s ensemble cast, dark comedy, unsettling tone, satirical exploration of modern work culture and twisty plot.

The new cast additions for Severance season two include Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Bob Balaban (Moonrise Kingdom), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) and Merritt Wever (Marriage Story).

Related links:

Brits can’t get enough of ‘unreal’ and ‘incredibly witty’ thriller series

Topics:

Apple TV,severance

RELATED ARTICLES

Brits can’t get enough of ‘unreal’ and ‘incredibly witty’ thriller series

Apple TV

Brits can’t get enough of ‘unreal’ and ‘incredibly witty’ thriller series

By Charlie Herbert

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

Apple TV

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

By JOE

First trailer for Band of Brothers sequel has just been released

Apple TV

First trailer for Band of Brothers sequel has just been released

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Kiosk Keith ‘fired from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’

I'm A Celeb

Kiosk Keith ‘fired from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’

By Keeley Ryan

Idris Elba trolls James Bond fans with Golden Globes selfie

Daniel Craig

Idris Elba trolls James Bond fans with Golden Globes selfie

By Reuben Pinder

DC Comics just showed Batman’s d*ck on-panel for the first time

DC Comics just showed Batman’s d*ck on-panel for the first time

By Wil Jones

Here’s the first look at the new Power Rangers suits

Power Rangers

Here’s the first look at the new Power Rangers suits

By Jordan Gold

PETA is calling for a boycott of I’m a Celeb for its ‘cruel’ use of animals

Animal Rights

PETA is calling for a boycott of I’m a Celeb for its ‘cruel’ use of animals

By Kieran Galpin

Six things you might have missed during last night’s GBBO

Baking

Six things you might have missed during last night’s GBBO

By Ciara Knight

Roy Keane defends Marcus Rashford after Belfast night out

Football

Roy Keane defends Marcus Rashford after Belfast night out

By Lee Costello

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

Food & Drink

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

By Callum Boyle

Psychologist sparks debate after instructing parents to tell their children to hit bullies

Bullying

Psychologist sparks debate after instructing parents to tell their children to hit bullies

By Charlie Herbert

Rio Ferdinand slams VAR for failing to award Chelsea two penalties

Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand slams VAR for failing to award Chelsea two penalties

By Callum Boyle

Lewis Hamilton set to make shock switch to Ferrari

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton set to make shock switch to Ferrari

By Callum Boyle

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley is set to leave the country

Bobby Madley

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley is set to leave the country

By Simon Lloyd

Husband desperately tried to save wife who died from drinking water

Health

Husband desperately tried to save wife who died from drinking water

By Steve Hopkins

Laurence Fox set to lose £10k deposit after failing to secure enough mayoral votes

Laurence Fox

Laurence Fox set to lose £10k deposit after failing to secure enough mayoral votes

By Reuben Pinder

Harry Maguire’s assault conviction nullified following appeal

Football

Harry Maguire’s assault conviction nullified following appeal

By Reuben Pinder

Eamonn Holmes says Holly Willoughby should ‘follow Phil out the door’ in explosive interview

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes says Holly Willoughby should ‘follow Phil out the door’ in explosive interview

By Charlie Herbert

Man Utd ‘need the very best’ manager in charge, Paul Scholes insists

Ernesto Valverde

Man Utd ‘need the very best’ manager in charge, Paul Scholes insists

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories