22nd Feb 2024

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Callum Boyle

The Gentlemen

This looks incredible

Netflix have dropped the official trailer ahead of the release of Guy Ritchie’s latest series, The Gentlemen.

The series, which lands on the streaming platform on March 7, sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) inherit his late father’s country estate only to discover that it is actually home to a cannabis empire.

Upon discovering this, Horniman learns that many members of the criminal underworld also have their eyes on the empire.

In a bid to get rid of those who try to take what’s rightfully his, Eddie decides to take on the gangsters but once given a taste of the dark side, Horniman becomes more and more involved in criminal activity.

You can watch the trailer below:

A-list names involved

Based upon the 2004 edition of the film, the series will have an all-star line up among it’s cast list, including the likes of  Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones and Ray Winstone.

Director Guy Ritchie meanwhile is excited to show the world his new creation.

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me,” Ritchie told Netflix last November. “We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

