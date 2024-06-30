An underseen Irish gangster thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

It’s got a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What better way to chill out before the start of the week than catching up on some movies on TV?

There are some belters on this evening, but our pick of the bunch is an underseen Irish gangster thriller – Calm With Horses.

The 2019 crime flick stars Barry Keoghan and Cosmo Jarvis and is set in the west of Ireland.

It focuses on a former boxer called Douglas (Jarvis) who cares for his autistic son while working as an enforcer for a family of drug dealers.

Keoghan’s character Dymphna, a cousin of the crime family, is brought in as Douglas’ handler and oversees the enforcer’s darkening descent into brutal violence, while he grapples with trying to care for his son’s needs.

The film has been praised for its lead performance from Jarvis, who can most recently be seen in Disney’s Shogun, its incredible score and sound design and its direction from first-time feature filmmaker Nick Rowland.

Calm With Horses serves us up a gritty crime film that weighs up violence with deeper emotional themes, all set amongst the gloomy backdrop of western Ireland, and is airing on Film Four at 11.35pm tonight.

Check out some other movies on TV this evening below

Deep Impact – E4 – 6.40pm

1998 blockbuster disaster movie about the discovery of a comet on a collision course with Earth.

Rocky – ITV4 – 8pm

There’s never a bad time to watch Rocky Balboa face up against Apollo Creed and luckily it’s among the movies on TV tonight.

12 Strong – Film Four – 9pm

2018 war film which tells the story of U.S. Army Special Forces sent to Afghanistan immediately after the September 11 attacks, starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Peña.

Paul – E4 – 9pm

Very fun sci-fi comedy adventure starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg as two comic book lovers going on a road trip across the USA and coming across an alien (Seth Rogan).

Cyrano – BBC One – 11.45pm

Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage stars in this retelling of the 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac, which focuses on a wordsmith who helps a young man steal the heart of his love through well-crafted letters, while secretly being in love with her himself.

The Lincoln Lawyer – Film Four – 1.40am

Matthew McConoughey stars as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who works in a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car rather than an office and gets caught up when two if his cases collide unexpectedly.