First look at new Game of Thrones spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Production is underway on the series

The first pictures have been released of the new Game of Thrones spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’

Filming is underway on the upcoming series in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with the first image showing star Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in a crowded street.

Set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the spin-off will follow Ser Duncan and his squire Egg as they travel through Westeros.

Peter Claffey will star as Ser Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)

The official synopsis reads: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Dexter Sol Ansell will star alongside Claffey as Egg, with the series set to premiere on HBO next year, IGN reports.

Joining them on the cast will be Finn Bennett (True Detective Season 4, The Nevers) as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster, The Crown) as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford (Swift Street, Servant) as Tanselle, Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen, The Crown) as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell (Legend, Snow White and the Huntsman) as Maekar Targaryen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be an adaptation of the events of George R. R. Martin’s book, The Hedge Knight, but it is not yet clear how closely it will follow the source material.

It is expected that the series will arrive in late 2025, with plans for the show to have a three-season run.

Until then, fans will be getting their Westerosi fix with the new series of House of the Dragon, with the first episode of the second season premiering this week.