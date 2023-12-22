Search icon

22nd Dec 2023

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

Working with Cavill, unsurprisingly, is nothing like the set of Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her relationship with Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill, saying he is “very strict” when it comes to setting boundaries with her.

The 19-year-old first worked with Cavill on Netflix’s mystery movie in 2020, and the pair returned as Sherlock Holmes and his younger sister for the sequel, Enola Holmes 2.

It follows Brown’s breakthrough role in Stranger Things, where Brown rose to fame as Eleven, alongside her other young cast mates, Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton.

Brown told Deadline that there were “no boundaries” on the Stranger Things set because it felt like she and her co-stars were “all siblings”, but things are a bit different with Cavill.

Because she didn’t “grow up” with Cavill – who is more than twice her age at 40 – like she did on set with Schnapp and Heaton, things on On Enola Holmes,  are a bit more reserved.

Brown explained: “It’s different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates. And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one.”

She said her relationship with the Superman actor has “terms and conditions”.

“I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me,” she said.

“I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like ‘Understood.’ Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different. There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

Brown said her experience on Enola Holmes was “pivotal” for her acting career and praised director Harry Bradbeer’s “attention to detail”, saying that is what “makes the film so immersive”.

“Everyone on set knows Harry and his way and his spirit. The dedication to the film is unlike all of us put together. So yes, it does come down to performance, but it also very much comes down to directing and being able to have a connection with your director.”

“It’s a dream come true,” she continued.

Brown said she was learning “many things” on set, “because I’m an upcoming young woman and that is a real learning curve for me”.

