Search icon

Entertainment

24th Jan 2024

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

Steve Hopkins

‘You don’t die from Parkinson’s — you die with Parkinson’s’

Michael J. Fox has given a heartbreaking insight into his life with Parkinson’s and predicted he won’t make it to age 80.

The Back to the Future star told CBS News Sunday Morning that he’s been thinking about mortality associated with the disease he’s been living with for 30 years.

“It’s banging on the door,” Fox told CBS’ Jane Pauley in a preview for the interview that airs this weekend.

“I mean, I’m not gonna lie. It’s getting hard … it’s getting tougher. Every day it’s tougher. But that’s the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?”

The actor, 61, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 29.

Parkinson’s is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, the NHS states, with the most widely known symptom being involuntary shaking.

The diagnosis, Fox recalled, was “scary”.

The star was still fresh off the successes of the ‘Back to the Future’ franchise – the first came out in 1985, part three, in 1990- and sitcom, ‘Family Ties’, so didn’t slow down.

He starred in six seasons of the political comedy ‘Spin City,’ voiced ‘Stuart Little,’ and played the titular character in NBC’s short-lived ‘Michael J. Fox Show’.

He also appeared in supporting roles in ‘The Good Wife,’ ‘Designated Survivor’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

In 2018, Fox underwent spinal surgery to remove a tumour, unrelated to Parkinson’s, and his health has deteriorated ever since.

He’s had to learn to walk again.

Fox told CBS: “It messed up my walking … and then, started to break stuff.

“Broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow, I broke my face. I broke my hand.”

Fox explained to CBS how falling is a “big killer” for people with Parkinson’s, as is “aspirating food and getting pneumonia.”

He said: “All these subtle ways that get ya. You don’t die from Parkinson’s — you die with Parkinson’s.”

The day-to-day struggles have prompted Fox to think about his own mortality, and he told CBS, “I’m not gonna be 80. I’m not gonna be 80.”

In 2022, Fox received an honorary Oscar, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, for his advocacy of research on Parkinson’s disease.

Woody Harrelson, who presented the award, told the crowd: “Michael J. Fox never asked for the role: Parkinson’s patient or disease advocate. But make no mistake, it is his greatest performance.”

Related links:

Trailer released and date announced for final season of Top Boy

New series of Black Mirror confirmed by Netflix

Heartwarming moment between Keanu Reeves and young superfan goes viral

Dodgeball sequel is finally in the works with Vince Vaughn set to return

Topics:

Michael J Fox,Parkinson's

RELATED ARTICLES

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

Michael J Fox

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

By Steve Hopkins

Back to the Future cast in epic reunion nearly 40 years after the original film premiered

Back to the Future

Back to the Future cast in epic reunion nearly 40 years after the original film premiered

By Steve Hopkins

Michael J Fox brings fans to tears in emotional Back To The Future reunion with Christopher Lloyd

Back to the Future

Michael J Fox brings fans to tears in emotional Back To The Future reunion with Christopher Lloyd

By Tobi Akingbade

MORE FROM JOE

Matt Terry reveals how a break-up convinced him to enter X Factor

Matt Terry

Matt Terry reveals how a break-up convinced him to enter X Factor

By JOE

Extended trailer for Goosebumps has even more monsters (Video)

Film

Extended trailer for Goosebumps has even more monsters (Video)

By Tom Victor

Ben from Friends is now the same age as Jennifer Aniston was when the show started

Friends

Ben from Friends is now the same age as Jennifer Aniston was when the show started

By JOE

Machine Gun Kelly tweet from 2010 about Eminem goes viral after ‘Killshot’ release

Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly tweet from 2010 about Eminem goes viral after ‘Killshot’ release

By JOE

Jessica Chastain and Method Man team-up for an insanely dark remake of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Funny

Jessica Chastain and Method Man team-up for an insanely dark remake of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

By Rory Cashin

Neil Patrick Harris apologises for graphic Amy Winehouse post about her death

Amy Winehouse

Neil Patrick Harris apologises for graphic Amy Winehouse post about her death

By Kieran Galpin

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

By Callum Boyle

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

By Nina McLaughlin

TikToker sparks outrage after piercing daughter’s ears, claiming ‘her pain was worth it’

TikToker sparks outrage after piercing daughter’s ears, claiming ‘her pain was worth it’

By Nina McLaughlin

Jose Mourinho can win England Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup, claims Darren Bent

England

Jose Mourinho can win England Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup, claims Darren Bent

By Callum Boyle

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Frank Lampard hits back after Dele criticised for looking like he was ‘dragged off the street’

Dele Alli

Frank Lampard hits back after Dele criticised for looking like he was ‘dragged off the street’

By Daniel Brown

Watch British comedian John Oliver hilariously hammer Fifa yet again (Video)

America

Watch British comedian John Oliver hilariously hammer Fifa yet again (Video)

By JOE

24 to return with prequel show that’s all about Jack Bauer’s origins

24

24 to return with prequel show that’s all about Jack Bauer’s origins

By Paul Moore

TikTok star reveals how you can feed your family for £1 a head

budget

TikTok star reveals how you can feed your family for £1 a head

By Jack Peat

Dark Phoenix has worst box office opening of any X-Men movie

Dark Phoenix

Dark Phoenix has worst box office opening of any X-Men movie

By Dave Hanratty

Instagram ‘looking into’ sudden suspension of thousands of accounts

Instagram

Instagram ‘looking into’ sudden suspension of thousands of accounts

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories