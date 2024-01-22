Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

Martin Scorsese had offered to dilute the scene for her

Margot Robbie insisted on doing a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street fully nude, arguing that it was integral to her character.

Robbie had her breakthrough role in the 2013 Martin Scorsese blockbuster, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey.

The three-hour film is based on the story of controversial stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by DiCaprio, with Robbie playing Naomi Lapaglia, Belfort’s second wife in the film.

Since its release it has gone down as one of the best films of the decade, and is arguably Leonardo DiCaprio’s greatest role.

And although Robbie is now one of the biggest names in Hollywood, she was relatively unknown before starring as Naomi Lapaglia, Belfort’s second wife, in the film.

Along with the fantastic performances and brilliant story, The Wolf of Wall Street is famous for having some pretty wild scenes, including a number of sex scenes. One scene involved Robbie being fully nude scene, and she understandably had concerns before filming.

But when Scorsese offered to reduce the nudity in the scene, the Aussie actor insisted that it went ahead as planned in order to preserve the integrity of her character.

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, aged just 23, she said: “I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful. If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell.