03rd Sep 2023

Johnny Depp, 60, responds to rumours he’s dating 20-year-old Jenna Ortega

Charlie Herbert

Johnny Depp, 60, responds to rumours he's dating 20-year-old Jenna Ortega

Rumours have swirled about the pair

Johnny Depp has addressed rumours that he is dating Jenna Ortega.

Recent reports had claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star was dating Ortega, after celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, said that the pair had been seen together and were potentially working together on Beetlejuice 2.

The 20-year-old actor has previously taken to Instagram to shut down rumours she was dating Depp, a man 40 years her senior.

She wrote: “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh.

“I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Depp himself has now also debunked suggestions that anything was going on between him and the Wednesday star.

A rep for the 60-year-old told NME: “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her.

“He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

The statement also seems to pour cold water on any hopes fans had that Depp would be appearing in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel alongside Ortega.

Tim Burton’s sequel to his 1988 comedy horror classic is set to be released in 2024, and will also see original cast members Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton reprise their roles.

And fans had wondered if Depp would be appearing in the film, having previously appeared in eight of Burton’s projects, but it doesn’t seem like this will be happening.

Beetlejuice 2 is set ot be released on September 6 2024.

