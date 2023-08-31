Search icon

Entertainment

31st Aug 2023

Jeremy Corbyn stars in trailer for new British comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

Steve Hopkins

Corbyn makes an unlikely cameo in a roadman comedy

Adam Deacon fans have been blindsided by a star in his new comedy, Sumotherhood.

The BAFTA Rising Star recipient who starred in the likes of Kidulthood and Adulthood, has dropped the trailer for his new flick, and the inclusion of one well-known public figure has people talking.

The movie, due to hit cinemas on 13 October, features Deacon – both behind and in front of the lens – along with Lethal Bizzle, Jennifer Saunders, Denise Van Outen, Charlie Sloth, Jamie Winston and Ed Sheeran.

But what no one saw coming, was Jeremy Corbyn. Yes, Jezza might not be that welcome in the Labour party, but he’s making his big screen debut.

One person wrote on Twitter next to a pic of Corbyn, “this took me out.”

Another wrote: “I didn’t know I needed this.”

Under the trailer, one person wrote with a string of laughing face emojis: “Jeremy Corbyn saying allow it wasteman.”

Another commented on X that Sumotherhood has the “nostalgia of Anuvahood” – Deacon’s feature directorial debut – “sprinkled all over this.”

Anuvahood, Empire noted, riffed on the films that made Deacon a star.

Twelve years later, Deacon is releasing Sumotherhood, which is described as a “parody of the UK urban genre”.

The synopsis for the comedy reads: “Riko and Kane have got it all… big dreams, no respect and a fifteen grand debt. Could things get any worse? Yes! So, it’s time to man up and finally be taken serious as ‘Roadman’.

“Once putting their heads together on various ways to make some money, they decide to rob a megastar in a nightclub toilet and hold up the local bank but things inevitably don’t go to plan… However, somehow a misunderstanding leads them to be desired and acquired for business with one of East London’s toughest firms, putting them in the line of fire to the firm’s arch-rivals.

“Can Riko and Kane live up to their name? Will Riko win the affection of Tamara and if he does, will Tyrese, Tamara’s lunatic stepbrother, allow Riko to live? Will his life be worth living if the local London Feds draw a line back to our duo? Anything can happen when Riko and Kane are on the scene in this new action-packed urban comedy.”

Related links:

Paris Jackson reveals why she identifies as a Black woman

Florence Pugh says anger at her nipple-baring dress shows people are ‘terrified of the human body’

Daniel Radcliffe shows off incredible transformation after getting stacked for TV role

Topics:

Adam Deacon,Ed Sheeran,Jeremy Corbyn

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Challenging’ Ed Sheeran waxwork unveiled in Germany

Ed Sheeran

‘Challenging’ Ed Sheeran waxwork unveiled in Germany

By Charlie Herbert

Ed Sheeran celebrates trial win with surprise street concert in New York

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran celebrates trial win with surprise street concert in New York

By Steve Hopkins

Ed Sheeran wins copyright lawsuit over Marvin Gaye song

copyright infringement

Ed Sheeran wins copyright lawsuit over Marvin Gaye song

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Robert Pattinson as Batman looks like an emo goth teen, and people are freaking out

Batman

Robert Pattinson as Batman looks like an emo goth teen, and people are freaking out

By Wil Jones

11 reasons why No Man’s Sky is going to be the game of 2016

PlayStation 4

11 reasons why No Man’s Sky is going to be the game of 2016

By Rich Cooper

Brock Lesnar agrees new WWE deal which entitles him to UFC fight

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar agrees new WWE deal which entitles him to UFC fight

By Darragh Murphy

J.K. Rowling to release four new Harry Potter stories

Books

J.K. Rowling to release four new Harry Potter stories

By Wayne Farry

EastEnders viewers were horrified with one scene in last night’s episode

EastEnders

EastEnders viewers were horrified with one scene in last night’s episode

By Cathy Donohue

Love Island 2022: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned as winning couple during dramatic final

Dating

Love Island 2022: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned as winning couple during dramatic final

By Charlie Herbert

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

By Joseph Loftus

Eden Hazard receives offer from Scottish club

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard receives offer from Scottish club

By Callum Boyle

Megan Rapinoe set to play last ever game for USA this month

Football

Megan Rapinoe set to play last ever game for USA this month

By Callum Boyle

Mum reveals final words to son who died after being attacked by XL bully

Mum reveals final words to son who died after being attacked by XL bully

By Joseph Loftus

Family that only walk on all fours leave scientists baffled as they ‘shouldn’t exist’

Science

Family that only walk on all fours leave scientists baffled as they ‘shouldn’t exist’

By JOE

Video footage shows Jenni Hermoso laughing at controversial kiss

Football

Video footage shows Jenni Hermoso laughing at controversial kiss

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Amazon warns Irish customers about new post-Brexit charges

Amazon

Amazon warns Irish customers about new post-Brexit charges

By JOE

Budget airline divides opinion with introduction of child-free zones on flights

Travel

Budget airline divides opinion with introduction of child-free zones on flights

By Conor Heneghan

Carl Frampton names the fights that would tempt him back into the ring

Boxing

Carl Frampton names the fights that would tempt him back into the ring

By Darragh Murphy

‘Abolish the monarchy’ protests held in Australia on day of mourning for Queen

anti-monarchist

‘Abolish the monarchy’ protests held in Australia on day of mourning for Queen

By Tobi Akingbade

Family finds Uzi machine gun among huge cache of weapons dumped in London river

assault weapons

Family finds Uzi machine gun among huge cache of weapons dumped in London river

By Steve Hopkins

There’s a scientific reason why you have all those freckles

Freckles

There’s a scientific reason why you have all those freckles

By JOE

Load more stories