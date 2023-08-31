Jeremy Corbyn stars in trailer for new British comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

Corbyn makes an unlikely cameo in a roadman comedy

Adam Deacon fans have been blindsided by a star in his new comedy, Sumotherhood.

The BAFTA Rising Star recipient who starred in the likes of Kidulthood and Adulthood, has dropped the trailer for his new flick, and the inclusion of one well-known public figure has people talking.

The movie, due to hit cinemas on 13 October, features Deacon – both behind and in front of the lens – along with Lethal Bizzle, Jennifer Saunders, Denise Van Outen, Charlie Sloth, Jamie Winston and Ed Sheeran.

But what no one saw coming, was Jeremy Corbyn. Yes, Jezza might not be that welcome in the Labour party, but he’s making his big screen debut.

One person wrote on Twitter next to a pic of Corbyn, “this took me out.”

Another wrote: “I didn’t know I needed this.”

Under the trailer, one person wrote with a string of laughing face emojis: “Jeremy Corbyn saying allow it wasteman.”

This took me out 😂😂😂😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AcKXN4j0h4 — M A T T // T A R R (@MattTarrJourno) August 30, 2023

The nostalgia of Anuvahood is sprinkled all over this. Definitely watching this. — Dennis Darkɔ (@iamdennisdarko) August 30, 2023

I didn’t know I needed this! — ericaaadjoa (@ericaaadjoa) August 30, 2023

Another commented on X that Sumotherhood has the “nostalgia of Anuvahood” – Deacon’s feature directorial debut – “sprinkled all over this.”

Anuvahood, Empire noted, riffed on the films that made Deacon a star.

Twelve years later, Deacon is releasing Sumotherhood, which is described as a “parody of the UK urban genre”.

The synopsis for the comedy reads: “Riko and Kane have got it all… big dreams, no respect and a fifteen grand debt. Could things get any worse? Yes! So, it’s time to man up and finally be taken serious as ‘Roadman’.

“Once putting their heads together on various ways to make some money, they decide to rob a megastar in a nightclub toilet and hold up the local bank but things inevitably don’t go to plan… However, somehow a misunderstanding leads them to be desired and acquired for business with one of East London’s toughest firms, putting them in the line of fire to the firm’s arch-rivals.

“Can Riko and Kane live up to their name? Will Riko win the affection of Tamara and if he does, will Tyrese, Tamara’s lunatic stepbrother, allow Riko to live? Will his life be worth living if the local London Feds draw a line back to our duo? Anything can happen when Riko and Kane are on the scene in this new action-packed urban comedy.”

Related links:

Paris Jackson reveals why she identifies as a Black woman

Florence Pugh says anger at her nipple-baring dress shows people are ‘terrified of the human body’

Daniel Radcliffe shows off incredible transformation after getting stacked for TV role