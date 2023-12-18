Search icon

18th Dec 2023

Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this Christmas

Charlie Herbert

A fair few people without kids will probably tune in for these as well…

Hollywood stars Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy will both be reading CBeebies Bedtime Stories this Christmas.

The Aquaman star will be reading children’s book Tiddler, written by Julia Donaldson, on Friday evening (December 22) as part of a star-studded lineup this festive period.

Speaking about reading for the series, Momoa said: “One of my favourite books that I read to my children as they were growing up was The Gruffalo, so I am very happy to read another amazing story by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler for a CBeebies Bedtime Story.”

Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, will be reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story this Christmas (BBC)

Before that, Tom Hardy will appear on Monday night’s episode (December 18) to read  Tisha And The Blossom by Wendy Meddour, illustrated by Daniel Egneus.

The Peaky Blinders star will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue, for the story.

Other famous faces to appear in episodes in the lead-up to Christmas Day will be Talia Mar, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, and fitness instructor Mr Motivator.

