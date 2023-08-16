Gordon, Gino, and Fred to reunite for new series after Gino quits Road Trip

Earlier this year, Gino D’Acampo announced that he was quiting the fan favourite show, Road Trip, due to issues with the filming schedule.

However now, fans are rejoicing across the nation, as it has been revealed that Gino, Gordon, and Fred will be reuniting after all.

Gino initially claimed that they “couldn’t get the dates together” and that even when they did, “sometimes they get changed.”

Gino revealed that he was quitting the show as the changing dates were causing him problems, such as being able to spend time with his family, or book other jobs.

D’Acampo said he still had a great bond with Fred Sireix and Gordon Ramsay and went so far as to say that the friendship they shared was one of his reasons for leaving, saying he “would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.”

Now fans are looking forward to the release of another series which the hysterical trio managed to make.

Gino, Gordon, and Fred: Viva Espana! The show, of course, sees the three set off for Spain where they partake on an “epic odyssey across Andalusia and Galicia”. Gino, Gordon, and Fred are also expected to be put through their paces with a series of tests such as driving to cooking, jamon tasting, and flamenco dancing.

Unfortunately though it appears their Spanish adventure will be the last, however ITV promise the episode will be the “most extreme high adrenaline activity yet”.

Gino, Gordon, and Fred: Viva Espana! is set to air next month on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX although the exact date has not yet been revealed.

