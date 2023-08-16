Search icon

Entertainment

16th Aug 2023

Gordon, Gino, and Fred to reunite for new series after Gino quits Road Trip

Joseph Loftus

Earlier this year, Gino D’Acampo announced that he was quiting the fan favourite show, Road Trip, due to issues with the filming schedule.

However now, fans are rejoicing across the nation, as it has been revealed that Gino, Gordon, and Fred will be reuniting after all.

Gino initially claimed that they “couldn’t get the dates together” and that even when they did, “sometimes they get changed.”

Gino revealed that he was quitting the show as the changing dates were causing him problems, such as being able to spend time with his family, or book other jobs.

D’Acampo said he still had a great bond with Fred Sireix and Gordon Ramsay and went so far as to say that the friendship they shared was one of his reasons for leaving, saying he “would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.”

Now fans are looking forward to the release of another series which the hysterical trio managed to make.

Gino, Gordon, and Fred: Viva Espana! The show, of course, sees the three set off for Spain where they partake on an “epic odyssey across Andalusia and Galicia”. Gino, Gordon, and Fred are also expected to be put through their paces with a series of tests such as driving to cooking, jamon tasting, and flamenco dancing.

Unfortunately though it appears their Spanish adventure will be the last, however ITV promise the episode will be the “most extreme high adrenaline activity yet”.

Gino, Gordon, and Fred: Viva Espana! is set to air next month on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX although the exact date has not yet been revealed.

Related Links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Games Of Thrones actor dead aged 36

Games Of Thrones actor dead aged 36

By Joseph Loftus

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter’s company was paid thousands for charity event

Captain Tom

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter’s company was paid thousands for charity event

By Charlie Herbert

Grand Theft Auto fans concerned ‘woke culture’ will ruin GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto fans concerned ‘woke culture’ will ruin GTA 6

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Amber Heard spotted in new Aquaman footage and fans are not having it

Abuse

Amber Heard spotted in new Aquaman footage and fans are not having it

By Kieran Galpin

The JOE Music Quiz: Week 3

AC/DC

The JOE Music Quiz: Week 3

By Will Lavin

Netflix broadcast someone’s phone number in Squid Game and she got ‘4,000 calls a day’

Korea

Netflix broadcast someone’s phone number in Squid Game and she got ‘4,000 calls a day’

By Kieran Galpin

Some of the celebs lined up for the Carpool Karaoke spin-off are better than we expected

Carpool Karaoke

Some of the celebs lined up for the Carpool Karaoke spin-off are better than we expected

By Laura Holland

Court denies Britney Spears’ request to remove dad from conservatorship

Britney Spears

Court denies Britney Spears’ request to remove dad from conservatorship

By Danny Jones

Fred’s tips clearly paid off for First Dates waiter Austin in White Collar Boxing bout

Boxing

Fred’s tips clearly paid off for First Dates waiter Austin in White Collar Boxing bout

By Darragh Murphy

Cadbury brings back fan favourite after nine years

Cadbury

Cadbury brings back fan favourite after nine years

By Charlie Herbert

Todd Boehly set to take Chelsea spending close to £1bn mark with Michael Olise deal

Chelsea

Todd Boehly set to take Chelsea spending close to £1bn mark with Michael Olise deal

By Callum Boyle

Image surfaces ‘proving’ big cat predator is prowling around UK countryside

Animals

Image surfaces ‘proving’ big cat predator is prowling around UK countryside

By JOE

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

By Steve Hopkins

Kevin De Bruyne out until 2024 with hamstring injury

Football

Kevin De Bruyne out until 2024 with hamstring injury

By Callum Boyle

New horror Cobweb is giving fans ‘the worst nightmares’ with its ‘wild’ ending

Horror Movies

New horror Cobweb is giving fans ‘the worst nightmares’ with its ‘wild’ ending

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Crowds pour into Liverpool city centre two hours before Tier 3 lockdown restrictions

Coronavirus

Crowds pour into Liverpool city centre two hours before Tier 3 lockdown restrictions

By Wayne Farry

This one picture symbolises how people are coming together after the Brussels explosions

Belgium

This one picture symbolises how people are coming together after the Brussels explosions

By Kevin Beirne

We don’t mean to alarm you but the price of Freddo bars is going up

Chocolate

We don’t mean to alarm you but the price of Freddo bars is going up

By Conor Heneghan

Woman makes little girl cry by asking her to move seats on plane – and no one thinks she is wrong

Aeroplane

Woman makes little girl cry by asking her to move seats on plane – and no one thinks she is wrong

By Steve Hopkins

People with ginger hair are ‘better in bed’, study finds

gingers

People with ginger hair are ‘better in bed’, study finds

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool youngster scores a screamer on his debut for Wales

Ben Woodburn

Liverpool youngster scores a screamer on his debut for Wales

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories