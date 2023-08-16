Game Of Thrones actor dead aged 36

‘Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time’

Actor, writer, and director, Darren Kent, has died at the age of just 36.

Kent appeared most famously in Game Of Thrones, portraying grieving father, Goatherd, who took his deceased child to see Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

Kent also had roles in TV mini-series Les Miserables, ITV drama Malpractive, and Eastenders, reports Sky News.

He also had a quick appearence in Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves which was released earlier this year.

"Game of Thrones" actor Darren Kent has died at 36 pic.twitter.com/CRZnaLAuNB — E! News (@enews) August 15, 2023

Kent’s agent confirmed his death, writing: “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday.

“His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.”

His agent continued writing: “Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.

“It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”

Iv lost 2 amazing incredible inspirational wonderful people in my life my father who passed away today and Darren Kent 💔😭😭💔😫🥺💔 I’m lost for words 🫣🫢😫 pic.twitter.com/EyPPqSln4Y — OFFICIALSANDIBOGLE (@theSandiBogle) August 15, 2023

Kent was born in Essex and was known for his strong cockney accent.

He trained at Italia Conti drama school and graduated back in 2007.

Kent won best actor at the Van D’or Awards in 2012 for his portrayal of Danny in the short film Sunny Boy.

I'm gutted that I've just learnt that Darren harper AKA (DARREN KENT) has passed away , truly sadden by this news , absolute talented actor , director and inspired others in the acting world , battled health problems , NEVER MONED about it nor gave up but battled on with… pic.twitter.com/bB5Rsi7hG2 — micky chapman (@mickychapmanACT) August 15, 2023

At the time of writing, no cause of death has been confirmed, however Kent had lengthy battles with osteoporosis, arthritis and an extremely rare skin disorder.

He was just 36.

Rest in peace.

Related Links:

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

One of the most romantic movies ever made has just been added to Netflix

New trailer for the Last of Us TV show is one of the best we’ve ever seen