Gino D’Acampo explains why he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred

The final episode involving Gino airs tonight

Gino D’Acampo has finally lifted the lid on his decision to quit popular ITV show: Gordon, Gino and Fred.

After three series together, D’Acampo has called time on his adventures with his fellow foodies, with the last episode featuring the chef airing tonight (Monday September 4).

Fans were left devastated following the announcement but now D’Acampo has opened up on his decision to leave the show and played down reports of a rift between himself and his travel buddies, Gordon Ramsey and Fred Sirieix.

He said: “I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.

“It’s just because we can’t get the dates together and sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do.”

The 47-year-old also revealed that there were contractual issues that he was unable to iron out but refused to go into any specific details.

“Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family it is very complicated and also because contracts,” he added.

“Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful, I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.

“So I have decided not to do it anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

