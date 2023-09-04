22 very big movies added to Netflix this week

Netflix has added action, comedy, horror, family favourites and (checks notes) even some Christmas movies for you to check out!

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

A couple of decades later, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to their iconic roles in this likeable time travel comedy.

THE CROODS

Nic Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and loads more lend their voices to this very entertaining animated adventure about a stone age family trying to deal with evolutionary change.

DOUBLE JEOPARDY

One of those thrillers that always seems to be on TV, with Ashley Judd imprisoned for the murder of her husband, only to discover that he faked his death. So she sets about getting revenge, while being chased by Tommy Lee Jones, because that was just his job in movies at the time.

EUROPA REPORT

A found footage sci-fi thriller detailing the first crew to visit Europa, one of the moons of Jupiter. Along the way, they lose contract with Earth, and begin to find evidence of life on the new moon… 81% on Rotten Tomatoes means its definitely worth checking out.

FIFTY SHADES FREED

The third and final instalment in the Fifty Shades series. The first two are already available to watch on Netflix, so you can check out the entire erotic trilogy in one go.

THE HOLIDAY

Yes, it is September, but the Christmas movies are already being added. Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law star in this much-loved house-swap rom-com.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Both the live-action one with Jim Carrey (which is great) and the animated one with Benedict Cumberbatch (which is not great) have been added to Netflix this week

INTO THE WILD

Sean Penn directs this adaptation of the true story of Christopher McCandless (Emile Hirsch), a young man who gave away all of his possessions and decided to trek across America.

JACKASS THE MOVIE

Not only has the first movie been added to Netflix, but so has Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3 and Bad Grandpa, so you can have a little Jackass marathon!

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Director Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead) tries his hand at full-on horror, but it doesn’t go great in this odd time-hopping psychological thriller.

THE LORAX

Danny DeVito, Taylor Swift and Zac Efron provide the voice work for this very mediocre animated comedy.

MACBETH

A supremely stylish take on the Shakespeare tale, with Michael Fassbender as the guilty-minded usurper, and Marion Cottilard as his string-pulling wife.

MAN OF STEEL

Henry Cavill really was a perfect fit for Superman, wasn’t he? But more than that, Michael Shannon is outstandingly good as General Zod, without a doubt the best villain in this version of the DC Universe.

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

The latest attempt to adapt the successful video game franchise was, once again, less successful in telling the story as a film. But there is still plenty of fun to be found here. Check out our interview with the movie’s star Kaya Scodelario right here:

THE RUINS

A bit of an under-appreciated horror, with four American tourists discovering a hidden temple in Mexico, and soon find themselves trapped there with no means of escape.

SPIRIT: STALLION OF THE CIMARRON

Matt Damon is the voice of a horse in this animated drama set in the Old West.

TENET

Before he struck gold again with Oppenheimer, writer/director Christopher Nolan had a big sci-fi swing with this time-inversion action thriller. Check out our interview with the movie’s stars Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki right here:

WORLD TRADE CENTRE

Director Oliver Stone tells the story of two New York police officers (Nicolas Cage and Michael Pena) who were trapped in the rubble on 9/11.

YOU ARE SO NOT WELCOME TO MY BAR MITZAH

Adam Sandler’s new movie is the highest rated of his career on Rotten Tomatoes.