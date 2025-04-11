Search icon

11th Apr 2025

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

Stephen Porzio

While Amazon’s new action flick is more Die Hard-inspired, it has some fun elements that could be transposed to a future 007 film.

G20, the big new action movie from Amazon MGM Studios, has just been added to Prime Video and we’re happy to report that it is a lot of fun.

The film centres around Danielle Sutton (Oscar-winner Viola Davis, The Woman King), a former US soldier whose heroism on the battlefield helped her launch a successful bid to become the president of the United States.

Struggling with the pressures of office and of being a mother of two, President Sutton and her family travel to Cape Town in South Africa so that the politician can attend a G20 summit with the world’s most powerful leaders.

The summit, however, is disrupted by a group of terrorists (led by The Boys’ Antony Starr) who take a number of the leaders hostage as part of a plan to reset the world’s financial markets and line their crypto wallets.

President Sutton manages to flee the attackers and hideout in the lavish building. Using her soldier skills, she winds up taking the fight back to the terrorists in a bid to save both her husband (Anthony Anderson) and kids (Christopher Farrar and Marsai Martin), as well as the rest of the world’s leaders (including Douglas Hodge and Sabrina Impacciatore).

Clearly inspired by Die Hard and Air Force One, G20 puts an entertaining spin on a well-established action formula.

While the movie is essentially a one-location thriller, the story’s summit setting gives what transpires real international global stakes. Also its plot, in which AI and cryptocurrency play a large role, has a surprisingly timely edge.

Director Patricia Riggen (The 33) delivers a string of solid action set-pieces, the script boasts both genuine humour and suspense, and the lead performances are excellent.

After starring in The Woman King and Widows, Davis has established herself as a formidable action star who embodies both brains and brawn.

Starr, meanwhile, makes for a compelling, threatening villain who you can’t wait to see get his just desserts.

G20 isn’t all perfect. Some of the expositional dialogue is clunky and once the set-up is established, there isn’t a lot of surprises.

That said, if Amazon could put James Bond in a similarly fun geopolitical action adventure, the company could be on to a 007 winner.

How to watch G20

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

G20 is now available to stream on Prime Video.

If you want to watch it but want to save the cash, you could use this technique with an Amazon Fire Stick.

The trick is something called ‘leapfrogging’, which is a way to skip between shorter, cheaper subscriptions to watch what you want to watch without signing up for expensive year-long contracts.

For example, you can get a basic Netflix package for £6.99, and stream what you want to watch via your Fire Stick and cancel it before your next bill.

You can then take advantage of the free trials of other services without signing up for them, all from the same place on your Fire Stick, so it’s super easy and convenient!

Topics:

action,Amazon,James Bond,Prime Video

