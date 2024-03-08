Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films this weekend ahead of the big day

You have the weekend to catch up on the nominees before the winner is named.

The 2024 Oscars are right around the corner, with Irish actor Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan (Poor Things) up for awards.

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 10 March 2024 at 11 pm Irish time – which gives cinephiles just a couple of days to catch up on all the films nominated.

How can I watch the films nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars at home?

To make this task easier for viewers, we’ve compiled information on where they can stream all of the movies competing for Best Picture at the Oscars right here:

American Fiction.

Still in certain cinemas now.

Anatomy of a Fall.

Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Curzon, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

The Holdovers.

Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Streaming on Apple TV+. Still in certain cinemas now.

Maestro.

Streaming on Netflix.

Oppenheimer.

Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Past Lives.

Available to stream on Netflix. Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Curzon Home Cinema, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Available to stream on Disney+. Still in certain cinemas now.

The Zone of Interest.

Still in certain cinemas now. Available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

How to watch the other Oscar-nominated films.

Meanwhile, if you want more of this year’s Oscar nominees to stream at home The After, El Conde, Nimona, Nyad, Rustin, Society of the Snow and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar are all streaming on Netflix.

As well as this, May December, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are available to stream on Sky Movies and NOW, while Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Creator, Elemental, Flamin’ Hot, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Last Repair Shop and Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó can be watched via Disney+.

Napoleon is also on Apple TV+ while The ABC’s of Book Banning and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning are on Paramount+.

The above release dates/streaming platforms are accurate at the time of writing for Ireland and the UK. Other territories may have different release dates and/or streaming platforms, depending on the titles.