Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

You definitely don’t want to be watching this with the fam

Believe it or not folks its been four years since the hit TV show Sex Education first dropped on our Netflix screens. And now, sadly, the journey of Otis is almost over.

‘Almost’ being the keyword there as we’ve still got one more final season to come and the final trailer just dropped.

Sharing the very raunchy clip to Twitter, Netflix wrote: “Tissues at the ready. Let’s finish together. Sex Education S4, coming 21 September.”

Tissues at the ready. Let's finish together. 💦



Sex Education S4, coming 21 September. pic.twitter.com/wd9VCg21Xr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 12, 2023

It’s steamy, it’s risque, it’s hilarious, and it looks like it could be pretty damn sad, but sure, what else would we expect from this gang.

While numerous cast members from the previous seasons have confirmed, rather sadly, that they will not be returning, most of the show’s biggest stars will be taking part in season four.

Asa Butterfield is coming back as Otis Milburn and so is Gillian Anderson as his sex therapist mum, Dr Jean Milburn.

Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently confirmed as the next Doctor Who, is also returning as Eric Effion, and Emma Mackey, who is Otis’ on-and-off love interest, Maeve, is back too.

Heartthrob, Connor Swindells is back, as is Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Dua Salah, as well as many more.

But just what will the final season be about?

Well, series creator Laurie Nunn explained an interview with Tudum: “Otis starts at Cavendish, and quickly realises that his ambition to start an ethical new sex therapy clinic has been thwarted because there’s already a talented sex therapist called O on campus, and this becomes the catalyst for Otis’ journey in Series 4.”

Sex Education, the final season, drops on Netflix on September 21.