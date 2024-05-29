New footage released from horror film shot from the perspective of the killer

It brings a fresh new take on the genre.

A new clip has dropped for a horrifying new film which is told from the killer’s point of view, and it’s just made the movie look ten times more terrifying.

In a Violent Nature is an upcoming horror which has taken the Sundance Film Festival by storm already.

Soon to be dropping on horror-focused streaming service Shudder, the film centres on a mute killer who targets a group of teenagers in the Canadian wilderness.

Just like the best slashers, In A Violent Nature is full of guts, blood and gore. The trailer, which was released back in February, caught a lot of attention online with people debating whether or not they would be able to handle the terrifying-looking flick.

But along with having all the classic slasher tropes, the film looks set to stand out from the crowd thanks to its unique perspective.

Another unusual thing about the film is that it doesn’t feature a score or any music.

As the following clip from the film which was released yesterday shows, it’s going to be an uncomfortable and intense experience for anyone brave enough to go to the cinema to watch it.

First exclusive clip from ‘IN A VIOLENT NATURE’, a horror film shot from the perspective of the killer.



In theaters on May 31. pic.twitter.com/BOg8tYtooC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 28, 2024

Speaking at Sundance, director Chris Nash said: “We don’t want to have a soundtrack, we don’t want to have a score. We just want to let the forest be itself and have that tone carry the audience through.”

With a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film looks to be living up to its hype. You can check out some of its reviews below.

Bloody Disgusting – “A fascinating arthouse horror experiment that plays more like a minimalist slice-of-life feature with a grim, gory twist.”

Variety – “Its stripped-down approach to a familiar gist has a distinctiveness that is impressive, and is sure to please fans who are always up for a new slasher film — but wish most of them weren’t so interchangeable.”

IGN – “While it lacks in the story and character department, none of that meaningfully takes away from the overall experience. However, if you’re here for copious amounts of practical splatter, Johnny and his drag hooks really paint the forest red.”

Polygon – “For horror fans, it’s a rare treat and a fantastic exercise in taking a genre in the opposite direction that everyone else has tried.”

In A Violent Nature will hit cinemas this Friday.

