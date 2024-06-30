Search icon

30th Jun 2024

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

Zoe Hodges

Fans have less than a year to wait

A new ‘Karate Kid’ movie, which will see Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan team up for the final instalment of the franchise, has just concluded filming.

Macchio and Chan have starred in different ‘Karate Kid’ films over the years but it was announced last November that production has begun on a new movie.

In the announcement the pair stand side by side as Chan says: “We’ve got big news,” before handing over to co-star Macchio who reveals: “We’re starring in a new ‘Karate Kid’ movie together.”

The pair go on to say that they are on the hunt for the next star of the franchise as a global search launched to find someone to play the title character.

The website said: “Looking for an actor to portray Chinese or Mixed-Race Chinese and between 15-17 years old. He speaks fluent English. Conversational Mandarin is a strong plus. He’s smart, scrappy and a skilled martial artist.”

No acting experience was required but that it would be a bonus if those applying have martial arts, movement, gymnastics or dance experience.

Back in February it was announced that the successful applicant was American born Chinese actor Ben Wang and filming started at the beginning of April.

On June 24th, the official twitter account tweeted a photo of the cast with the caption: ‘That’s a wrap on #KarateKidMovie filming!’

Karate Kid Movie on X: “That’s a wrap on #KarateKidMovie filming! 📸: Jonathan Wenk https://t.co/qGnNDwfLGa” / X

Macchio rose to stardom playing Daniel LaRusso in ‘The Karate Kid’ in 1984 before reprising the role in sequels in 1986 and 1989. In the 2010 ‘Karate Kid’ remake, Chan played Mr. Han, a kung fu expert based on Mr. Miyagi, portrayed in the original films by Pat Morita.

As well as the sequels and remake, there is a Broadway adaptation in the works and ‘The Karate Kid’ was the basis for TV show, ‘Cobra Kai’ which also starred Macchio.

The latest film, which is the first in the series not to be produced by Jerry Weintraub who died in 2015, is scheduled to be released on May 30, 2025 in the United States and Canada.

Starring alongside Chan, Macchio and Wang are Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff.

