Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

The question of who will be the next James Bond has swirled around the world of film ever since Daniel Craig fell on his sword in No Time To Die.

The likes of Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Holland and, most recently, Cillian Murphy have all been linked with the role, but we’re still none the wiser as to who the next person to be given a license to kill will be.

Well, there’s a new name we can add to the ever-growing list of 007 candidates – Theo James.

The actor is the star of Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series, The Gentlemen, which is a spinoff of the British director’s hugely popular 2019 film of the same name.

In the series, James stars as main character Eddie Horniman, who inherits his late father’s country estate only to discover that it is actually home to a cannabis empire.

And after watching a few episodes of the comedy drama series, a number of fans reckon James has what it takes to be the next James Bond.

One person wrote: “Watching The Gentlemen on Netflix (which is brilliant by the way) and I can’t unsee Theo James as James Bond. Can’t believe I’m saying it, but it’s now bloody obvious.”

Another said: “Watching ‘The Gentlemen’ on Netflix, I think I see a future James Bond. Theo James.”

Watching 'The Gentlemen ' on Netflix, I think I see a future James Bond. Theo James (Edward). pic.twitter.com/VxpIjpVyjo — Minimus Prime (@parish_claude) March 10, 2024

A third commented: “Watched The Gentlemen series and it was good. What was just standing out for me us Theo James is clearly the only candidate for the next James Bond so what’s the hold up?”

And someone else wrote: “I have seen enough footage for Theo James to be the next James Bond.”

Watched The Gentlemen series and it was good. What was just standing out for me us Theo James is clearly the only candidate for the next James Bond so what's the hold up? — 🏳️‍🌈 Sigmund Fraud 🐍 (@nessabosman) March 11, 2024

Hang on.

Theo James as James Bond? pic.twitter.com/fVl9qVYsft — Theo (@tprstly) March 7, 2024

Umm so how come Theo James isn't in the conversation for James Bond? I mean have y'all seen The Gentlemen pic.twitter.com/WvHxVxkNv6 — Lili Von Shtupp 🇵🇸 (@thehodgki) March 9, 2024

Along with his role in The Gentlemen, James has also had starring roles in the Divergent film series and HBO’s hugely popular dark comedy drama The White Lotus.

Only time will tell if he’s caught the eye of the Bond producers, but don’t get your hopes up about a Bond decision anytime soon.

Back in 2022, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson spoke about what they were looking for in the next actor to take on the role, but made it clear they wouldn’t be rushing the decision.

The Gentlemen is available to watch now on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

