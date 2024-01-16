Search icon

16th Jan 2024

Elton John becomes EGOT winner at 75th Emmy awards

Charlie Herbert

He’s just the 19th person to achieve the feat

Elton John has become the latest person to win an EGOT after he picked up an award at the 75th Emmys.

The legendary singer won the award for outstanding variety special at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night for his concert experience, “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.”

This means he has become the latest member of the EGOT club.

EGOT is an acronym of the four biggest awards ceremonies in entertainment: the Emmy Awards (television), the Grammy Awards (music), the Oscars (film) and the Tony Awards (theatres).

Sir Elton won has won six Grammys, two Oscars for Best Original Song (1984 and 2019), and a Tony for Best Original Score for ‘Aida’ (2000).

The ‘Rocketman’ singer is just the 19th person to ever achieve the feat, which was coined in 1984 by actor Philip Michael Thomas after he expressed his desire to win awards at all four of the ceremonies.

Along with John, the other EGOT winners are:

  • Mel Brooks
  • Whoopie Goldberg
  • Richard Rodgers
  • Helen Hayes
  • Rita Moreno
  • John Gielgud
  • Audrey Hepburn
  • Marvin Hamlisch
  • Jonathan Tunick
  • Mike Nichols
  • Scott Rudin
  • Robert Lopez
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber
  • John Legend
  • Tim Rice
  • Alan Menken
  • Jennifer Hudson
  • Viola Davis

Meanwhile, Lizza Minelli, Barbra Streisand, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte and Quincy Jones are honorary EGOT winners, meaning that one of the awards was a ‘special’ award, such as a lifetime achievement.

The likes of Helen Mirren, Eminem, Adele, Martin Scorsese and Hugh Jackman are all on the verge of becoming members of the EGOT club, having won three out of four of the awards, ABC reports.

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Exciting update issued on Mindhunter season 3

