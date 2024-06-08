Dick Van Dyke makes history as he becomes oldest Emmy winner ever

The 98-year-old was beaming when he collected his award.

Dick Van Dyke has made history as the oldest ever Emmy award winner.

The Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star was joined by his wife Arlene Silver at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last night.

He arrived on the red carpet like royalty and provided all of the press photographers and fans with endless smiles and waves, as well as a little strut to show that he’s still able to move like the old days.

Hours later, he took home the trophy for Best Guest Performer In A Daytime Drama Series for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on Days Of Our Lives.

He beat out some tough competition that included Guy Pearce (as Mike Young on Neighbours), Linden Ashby (Cameron Kirsten on The Young And The Restless), Ashley Jones (as Dr. Bridget Forrester on The Bold And The Beautiful), and Alley Mills (as Heather Webber on General Hospital).

The legendary performer was joined on stage by his wife of more than 12 years Arlene Silver, and told the adoring crowd: “I don’t believe this.”

“I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he added.

“I brought this lady up because she, by trouble and strife, is the love of my life, but because she was in the show — she played the cop who arrested me.”

While Van Dyke is undoubtedly a legend of cinema, he’s also a naturally gifted singer with six albums to his name.

He shot to fame after appearing in the musical Bye Bye Birdie, for which he won a Tony Award in 1961, as well as going on to appear in the film adaptation of the smash-hit.

He is also famed for his love of dancing, making him a perfect fit for the world of musicals.

Having been in the entertainment industry for more than 70 years, he continues to appear in movies and TV; younger audiences may recognise him from the likes of the Night at the Museum films, The Middle, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and even the recent Disney remake, Mary Poppins Returns.

“If I had known I was going to live this long I would’ve taken better care of myself,” he joked as he addressed his fellow actors from the stage. “You guys are a real family and just took me in and treated me so nicely.”

By the end of his time on stage, Van Dyke made note of his ’80 years in the business’, and how it all started with him doing a show for fun with a friend that resulted in him having his career ‘snowball into this.’

“I’m 98 years old, can you believe it?” he said while exiting the stage. “This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business.”

