Cult classic American Psycho is rumoured to be getting a remake

Protective fans of the iconic slasher flick aren’t too pleased with the news.

American Psycho is one of those movies that film fans cherish as a jewel of cinema history.

The 24 year old psychological horror was adapted from the famous novel by American writer Bret Easton Ellis.

The film stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a Wall Street yuppie who moonlights as a vicious serial killer. It’s probably the role Bale is best known for, and is firmly in the movie hall of fame as a one-off masterpiece.

Now, according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Lionsgate is currently working on a modern-day remake of the box-office hit.

Oh yeah… EXCLUSIVE: LIONSGATE plotting a new, modern-day AMERICAN PSYCHO movie. Start prepping those pitches, writers! The studio wants to hear your takes on how to reinvent PATRICK BATEMAN.https://t.co/w7I1xMsvxe pic.twitter.com/tLKJHUN9vJ — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 24, 2024

Reactions to the rumour suggest Lionsgate may want to reconsider that idea.

Fans took to the thread on X to make it clear a remake is absolutely not wanted.

One user put it simply by posting: “Step 1: Don’t.”

Another wrote: “Ughh why aren’t we making original movies? This is baffling. Nobody wants this.”

This one is probably our favourite: “Is this legitimate? Please say sike. You can’t “modernize” or “reinvent” Patrick Bateman. You can’t “modernize” or “reinvent” American Psycho. It’s perfect the way it is. Holy cannoli… someone help!.”

It wouldn’t be the first time audiences have slammed an American Psycho-adjacent movie. In 2002, American Psycho 2 (starring Mila Kunis) was released, and was absolutely decimated by fans and critics alike. Of course, this was never intended to be a sequel to the Christian Bale movie — it was later rejigged so it could be considered a follow-up, despite having no original relation.

If a remake truly does get underway, Lionsgate will have to give Bale a good six months to grow his hair back out for the Bateman role, as recent images have shown him sporting a new look for his role in the upcoming Frankenstein movie.

Related links:

Netflix viewers issue warning over ‘nastily unsettling’ horror film

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

Netflix viewers are raving about ’10/10 must-watch’ film that has ‘some of the best acting ever’