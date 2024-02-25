Search icon

Entertainment

25th Feb 2024

Cult classic American Psycho is rumoured to be getting a remake

Ryan Price

Protective fans of the iconic slasher flick aren’t too pleased with the news.

American Psycho is one of those movies that film fans cherish as a jewel of cinema history.

The 24 year old psychological horror was adapted from the famous novel by American writer Bret Easton Ellis.

The film stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a Wall Street yuppie who moonlights as a vicious serial killer. It’s probably the role Bale is best known for, and is firmly in the movie hall of fame as a one-off masterpiece.

Now, according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Lionsgate is currently working on a modern-day remake of the box-office hit.

Reactions to the rumour suggest Lionsgate may want to reconsider that idea.

Fans took to the thread on X to make it clear a remake is absolutely not wanted.

One user put it simply by posting: “Step 1: Don’t.”

Another wrote: “Ughh why aren’t we making original movies? This is baffling. Nobody wants this.”

This one is probably our favourite: “Is this legitimate? Please say sike. You can’t “modernize” or “reinvent” Patrick Bateman. You can’t “modernize” or “reinvent” American Psycho. It’s perfect the way it is. Holy cannoli… someone help!.”

It wouldn’t be the first time audiences have slammed an American Psycho-adjacent movie. In 2002, American Psycho 2 (starring Mila Kunis) was released, and was absolutely decimated by fans and critics alike. Of course, this was never intended to be a sequel to the Christian Bale movie — it was later rejigged so it could be considered a follow-up, despite having no original relation.

If a remake truly does get underway, Lionsgate will have to give Bale a good six months to grow his hair back out for the Bateman role, as recent images have shown him sporting a new look for his role in the upcoming Frankenstein movie.

Related links:

Netflix viewers issue warning over ‘nastily unsettling’ horror film

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

Netflix viewers are raving about ’10/10 must-watch’ film that has ‘some of the best acting ever’

Topics:

American Psycho,Christian Bale,controversy,cult movies,Film,Outrage

RELATED ARTICLES

Aldi fans left divided after customer brings her cat into the store

Aldi

Aldi fans left divided after customer brings her cat into the store

By Ryan Price

The Conjuring voted scariest movie of all time

Entertainment

The Conjuring voted scariest movie of all time

By Ryan Price

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

By JOE

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers all had the same complaint as Ant and Dec kick off final series

Ant and Dec

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers all had the same complaint as Ant and Dec kick off final series

By Ryan Price

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

BBC

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

By Ryan Price

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

By Nina McLaughlin

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Carabao Cup

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

By Callum Boyle

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

Football

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

Load more stories