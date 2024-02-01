Cillian Murphy could star in 28 Days Later sequel

He’s already returning as an executive producer on 28 Years Later

Cillian Murphy could have a role in the upcoming 28 Days Later sequel.

The 2002 post-apocalyptic film, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Murphy in his breakout role, received critical acclaim and is widely considered to have reinvigorated the zombie movie genre for the 21st century.

Earlier this year, Boyle confirmed that a sequel, 28 Years Later, was in the works, with Boyle returning to direct the film.

Alex Garland, who wrote the original alongside Boyle, will also be back for the project.

This week, it was confirmed that Sony had landed the rights to the sequel, which will also have a Part 2, written by Garland.

Cillian Murphy will now exec produce ‘28 YEARS LATER’ and could possibly star in the film.



Now in development at Sony.



(Source: https://t.co/rDiVKCWHzD) pic.twitter.com/xH7yiD4mGZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2024

Whilst we know Murphy will be an executive producer on 28 Years Later, the Hollywood Reporter says the Oppenheimer star could also return to his original role as Jim.

28 Days Later saw Murphy star as Jim, a man who wakes up from a coma in a hospital, only to discover the outside world had been overtaken by the undead four weeks earlier.

Murphy has previously said he would be interested in returning to his role as Jim.

Back in 2021, he said he would “like to” star in any potential sequel and would “never say never.”

And during his press tour for Oppenheimer last year, Murphy said he would be would be very interested in reuniting with Boyle and Garland for 28 Years Later.

The actor told The Independent: “I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys [28 Days Later and Sunshine]. In a heartbeat, I would love to work with those guys again.”

So watch this space!

Related links:

Sicario 3 ‘starts filming next month’ with stars of original ‘set to return’